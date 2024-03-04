Natural8 India Takes Six Poker Players to Participate in This Year’s First Asian Poker Tour (APT)!

In a development which underlines poker’s growing stature in India as a competitive sport, Natural8 India has is taking six top poker players from across the country to participate in the first leg of the Asian Poker Tour (APT) 2024. The event, which is scheduled to be hosted in Taipei, Taiwan, until March 10, will see India’s best and brightest take on some of the biggest names in the Asian poker scene at one of the largest poker showdowns of the year.

The contingent to APT 2024 is made up of six exceptional poker players - Akshat Sharma, Nishant Kumar, Vikaash Shah, Adita Wahi, Mahier Vir Hora, and Mihir Bora - who participated in an India-exclusive event organised by Natural8 India. Battling it out against 101 entrants for the top spots, the finalists secured a minimum payout of INR 52,618 while earning an all-expenses-paid trip to the APT Taipei festival, including flights and accommodation valued at INR 90,000 per player.

With the final table of the India-exclusive tournament scheduled to be played live on March 4, the top three finalists will receive main event tickets to APT 2024 worth INR 1,85,000 each. Those finishing in positions 4 to 6 will receive mini main event tickets worth INR 60,000 each.

Speaking on the announcement, Kunal Patni, Director – Natural8 India, said, “Our intent behind introducing the Natural8 brand to India was to promote and encourage a budding professional poker scene in the country. We are delighted to further that vision by supporting six of the most exceptional poker players in India in challenging for the title at a premier calendar event such as Asian Poker Tour 2024. That the contingent comprises players not just from top metros but also tier-2 cities such as Kochi and Siliguri is proof of poker’s growing popularity across all regions. We are confident that this stellar group can compete with the best not just in Asia, but the world. It is our hope that this opportunity and race to championship glory will help to further consolidate Indian professional poker on the global stage and would like to extend our best wishes to all the participants.”

The final table of the India-exclusive event will be livestreamed on Natural8 India’s YouTube channel on March 4, 2024, here.

About Gamoski Networks:

A gaming and technology company based in India, Gamoski Networks is committed to providing world-class gaming experiences to Indian players. The company has partnered with the world’s most advanced poker software provider, which has become the most preferred platform to play poker on globally in record-breaking time, and aims to popularise online poker in India through its differentiated focus on tech, intuitive gameplay, and bot-free experiences.

