NATURALTEIN launches India’s first 100% fully biodegradable scoop

India, 3rd October, 2022: The call for sustainable non-plastic products is only getting louder and NATURALTEIN is one of the first companies to take it seriously. Hence, NATURALTEIN incollaboration with Zipline has launched fully Biodegradable & Compostable Scoops creating real value for society and the environment and they are the first to do so in India. These measurable scoops perform like traditional plastic but offer the added value of being fully biodegradable and compostable.

The scoops are 100% chemical free and are made up of Corn and Starch, free from plastic.

✔ 100%Bio-degradable and Compostable!

✔ 100% Renewal Material

✔ Made with 100% Natural Ingredients

✔ Raw material Sourced from Germany

Unlike traditional plastic, these scoops won’t take several years to decompose, but rather 3-6 months to disappear completely.

Anyone can use these scoops for the Perfect measurement of protein powder.

The right measurements are very important for anyone who is following a certain diet, especially if you want to make sure your body gets the maximum power from your protein. The biodegradable and compostable scoops can measure 30g of NATURALTEIN’s whey powder per shake. So, the measuring scoop is perfect and one can measure the right amount of powder without any worries.

All the products from NATURALTEIN are made with natural ingredients (do not have any artificial flavors or sweeteners in them) and the bio-non-plastic scoops are a great addition to the product range.

The brand promises to deliver the products pan India, the delivery time is just 2-3 days and one can directly order from their website.

For more information, visit:

https://naturaltein.in/product/biodegradable-protein-scoop-spoon/

