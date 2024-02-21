Nature's Basket Unveils Its Third Experiential Concept Store at Krishna Curve Mall, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Nature's Basket, part of the RPSG group, the premier destination for gourmet and fresh produce, proudly announces the grand opening of its revolutionary experiential branch at Krishna Curve Mall, Mumbai. This new location promises an unparalleled shopping experience, blending the finest quality products with a unique and immersive environment.

Nestled near the “Queen of Suburbs” of the city, the new Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry, the third concept store by Nature’s Basket in the country at Krishna Curve Mall, takes grocery shopping to a whole new experiential level. Featuring state-of-the-art experiences such as dedicated wine cellar, artisanal cheese, farmer's market, live cooking gourmet studio, and chocolate studio, this branch is set to redefine the way Mumbaikars approach their culinary journey with a crafted experience

"At Nature's Basket, we are committed to providing our customers with not just groceries but an immersive culinary experience. Our new concept store at Krishna Curve Mall is designed to create a shopping experience unlike any other, offering a curated selection of the finest products and a space where food enthusiasts can indulge their senses," said Mr. Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, Spencer's Retail and Nature’s Basket.

The wine cellar features an extensive collection of both domestic and international wines, carefully curated to cater to the diverse tastes of our customers. The artisanal cheeses from around the world promise to delight cheese connoisseurs and novices alike. The farmer's market brings the freshness of local and global produce to the forefront, fostering a connection between customers and the source of their food.

"Our vision for the new Nature's Basket store at Krishna Curve Mall is to create a haven for food lovers, where they can explore, taste, and learn about the finest ingredients from around the globe. The live cooking gourmet studio named The Chef’s Table, The Good Food Cafe, the bakery called Boulangerie, and much more, the store has over 10,000 different types of products where culinary enthusiasts can witness the magic of gastronomy come to life," commented Mr. Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, Spencer's Retail and Nature’s Basket.

This outlet is not only a shopping destination but a celebration of food culture, where customers can attend workshops, cooking classes, and tastings to enhance their culinary skills. Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry at Krishna Curve Mall is set to become a community hub for food enthusiasts, bringing people together through a shared love for exceptional food experiences.

Nature's Basket invites everyone to embark on a culinary journey at Krishna Curve Mall, 3rd Floor, Junction Of Linking Road, like never before.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.