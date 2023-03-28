Naveen Srinivas represents India in the Skolkovo Global Shift Expedition

Expert in Indian Smart TV manufacturing. Naveen Srinivas, the CEO of Ridaex, represented India in Russia's recent Skolkovo Global Shift Expedition in collaboration with SpicyRocket.

Purchase a television in 2023 and enjoy it for the next 5 - 7 years without compromising the ever-growing latest features and IOT functions. Sounds heavy!

The concept of "Future TVs" is no longer fiction and is currently widespread in India for both home entertainment and commercial, Industrial applications.

While all major television brands in India are selling their current best Chinese-made Smart TVs at cheap prices, "Ridaex," a Bengaluru-based sustainable electronics startup, has taken a tremendous leap in both feature offering and pricing without hesitation. Thus marking a new history in the Indian Television Manufacturing industry.

The versatility of Ridaex's "Future TVs" extends far beyond the realm of premium entertainment, with a number of tested real-life applications such as Video calling / Conferencing, Gaming, Augmented Reality Shopping, Smart Home Controlling Hub, Online Education, Standalone Remote Digital Signages, Vehicle Simulators, Design observation screens, Standalone Wireless CCTV Surveillance Units, Large Display walls for dashboards and monitoring, Stock Markets Trading, R & D, Programming Of New Applications and name it, where a “large displays with the power of a computer” are required.

In the recent Global Shift Expedition by Skolkovo, Moscow School of Management, Russia, and in collaboration with Eugene Konev and Umeysh Ramalingachar, founding partners of SpicyRocket. Naveen Srinivas represented India as an Expert in Television R & D and Manufacturing.

SpicyRocket is a venture studio platform that facilitates exchange between the Russian, European, and Indian startup ecosystems, opening the door to international expansion for promising growth-stage Indian businesses. To further aid these entrepreneurs, SpicyRocket conducts aggressive market research and connects them with investors and accelerators. SpicyRocket has previously collaborated with the Skolkovo Innovation Center on a similar mission, which they were able to carry out in early March of 2023.

Furthermore, a recent collaboration with SBER500, A global startup acceleration program by one of the biggest banks out of Russia. SR is paving the way for many Indian Tech Startups (Industrial Vertical Agnostic) to take part in International Accelerator Program and potentially raise funds.

Ridaex is also one of these promising startups, that is looking forward for it expansion to Russian & European Markets and hoping to be a part of SBER500 acceleration program.

Naveen Srinivas in a debrief said “There has not been a major improvement in the design or production process of televisions in a very long time. As we can see, hear, and learn from the world around us, we are no longer living in the 1980s, and technological advancements are occurring on a daily basis. Each year, app sizes and system requirements increase by 3X. Unlike televisions, which have remained largely unchanged for decades, mobile phones have undergone a number of techtonic changes in recent years, expanding their capabilities far beyond the original purpose of making and receiving phone calls. However, in the year 2023, we humans have adopted the use of mobile phones for every possible utility. In my far-focused sense, the TVs of the future will serve a similar purpose as mobile phones (carrying in pockets excluded), and the time has come for a paradigm shift. On the other hand, a large amount of E-Waste is being generated due to the ongoing improvements in lifestyles and standards of people. We have developed TVs that reduce E-Waste contribution by 92% every 2 years, making the "Future TVs" exceptionally sustainable consumer durables; The term “Future TV” is not a fiction-focused cartoon, rather its a process of manufacturing better televisions. Friendly Usable, Timely Upgradable, Reverse Engineered Televisions (FUTURE TV)”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.