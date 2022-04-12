Navi Mumbai sets benchmark for unprecedented development – Bhupendra Shah

India is known the world over for its unity in diversity, which has been its strength over the years. Navi Mumbai is epitome of that very spirit and the mini India to the core that has set a benchmark for all others in the country to follow. The reason why people are flocking in large numbers to the city is because this city offers quality life with assurance of tranquillity, brotherhood and peaceful co-existence that is not just mutually beneficial but also strengthens the bonds of all communities and classes firmly believes Bhupendra Shah, chairman and managing director of Bhumiraj Group.

A much respected top developer of the city, Shah who is also the chairman trustee board of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) explains why Navi Mumbai is looked upon as an oasis of peace which has resulted in unprecedented development and the number 1 choice of both the business community and the residents making the city their permanent home.

Says Shah, “Basically communal amity and brotherhood is ingrained in the blood and soil of Navi Mumbai, amongst the original inhabitants the Agri Koli community. That has ensured the city has tread on the path of togetherness over the years as it has developed by leaps and bounds.”

Informs Shah, “Years back when I first came to the city for business, I started taking up the 12.5% plots of the Project Affected People, which not many were ready to touch. However, I found that they were very welcoming and we had a great partnership due to the trust and transparent dealings. I found that the locals were not biased towards outsiders, instead they were accommodating and welcoming.”

Explains Shah, “Even in their daily life their spirit is visible as they visit not just their places of worship but also of others on important occasions of their lives.

States Shah, “The tradition of togetherness has continued. Every node in the city has places of worship of all religions. In fact, in Vashi, an entire stretch consists of a temple, mosque, gurudwara, church and other religious places next to each other. Tell me one other region in India where you will find so many religious institutions existing peacefully.”

He added, “It not just presents a very pleasing visual but also gets highlighted when during Ganeshotsav visarjan, the processions are welcomed and offered roses, juice, water by all communities.”

Recollects Shah, “All this bonhomie was put to test some years back when unfortunately the situation had turned very serious and sensitive in the neighbouring cities. Navi Mumbai however emerged as an oasis of peace. Not one untoward incident took place here. Residents in colonies and neighbours assured each other of safety. The political establishment, official machinery, the business community and the common man all together ensured that there was not one blemish on the city.”

He added, “This resulted in not just the existing population staying put in the city but also an avalanche of people from all communities, castes and regions flocking here knowing fully well that the city recognises merit and talent and has no place for hatred, violence and vested interests.”

Stated Shah, “Business needs stability and peace and this boosted the confidence of the corporate world. Why will the corporate world not move here and set up a base. This has led to employment opportunities galore attracting qualified talent which has moved here. Consequently, the real estate industry got a boost ensuring it is not affected by the slowdown elsewhere in the region or the country.”

According to Shah, “No city can develop if its residents are not progressive. Navi Mumbai offers a cosmopolitan mix of all caste, creed, religion, region, language, class, sections who are teaching the world the secret for true success. The residents are setting a benchmark that keeps rising as the city marches towards its goal of being the top city in the country very soon.”

Concluded Shah, “Very soon Navi Mumbai will be competing with international cities. This is a proud moment to be a Navi Mumbaikar and everyone realises that unity in diversity is the key to true progress and development.”

