Navrachana University Earns Prestigious 'A' Grade from NAAC in Cycle 1 Evaluation

Navrachana University Earns Prestigious 'A' Grade from NAAC in Cycle 1 Evaluation

Published on Nov 07, 2023 08:21 PM IST

This recognition reflects Navrachana University's commitment to academic excellence, quality education, and continuous improvement

Mrs. Tejal Amin, Chairperson of Navrachana Education Society
ByHT Brand Studio

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 6: Navrachana University, a leading institution in higher education, is delighted to announce its outstanding achievement of being awarded an "A" Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) during the Cycle 1 accreditation process. This recognition reflects Navrachana University's commitment to academic excellence, quality education, and continuous improvement.

Achieving an "A" Grade in the very first cycle underscores the university's dedication to maintaining high standards and delivering a world-class educational experience to its students.

During the accreditation process, Navrachana University’s unique and innovative approach to both curriculum and teaching-learning processes were highly appreciated. The integration of IT-enabled processes to support student flexibility and choice-based curriculum (electives and minors), the workshop/studio-based hands-on learning, and its unique Social immersion program (Khoj WinterSchool) have been highlights of the innovative practices at NavrachanaUniversity

"We are immensely proud to receive the 'A' Grade from NAAC in Cycle 1," said Mrs. Tejal Amin, Chairperson of Navrachana Education Society. "This recognition affirms our tireless efforts to uphold the highest standards in higher education. It is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who have collectively contributed to the university's growth and success."

Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost, Navrachana University, shares ‘The "A" Grade from NAAC is a significant milestone for Navrachana University, and now it is well on its way to establish itself as a prominent institute of national relevance with collaborations across the world.”

Registrar Prof. Sandeep Vasant said, “This recognition will undoubtedly benefit both current and prospective students, as well as faculty, who can be assured of Navrachana University's unwavering commitment to quality education.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

