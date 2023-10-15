Navratri: Gujarat's Spirited Nine-Night Dance Festival Honoring the Essence of the Goddess Shakti

Navratri, which translates to 'nine nights,' stands as one of India's most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, captivating the hearts of people in various parts of the country. Yet, it's in Gujarat where this festival takes on an unparalleled vibrancy, unfolding into a nine-night dance extravaganza, perhaps one of the longest such celebrations in the world. Across the state, whether in villages or cities, people converge in open spaces to honor feminine divinity, known as Shakti.

Imagine this: a circle, or concentric circles, swirling around a central representation of the universal creative force, the source of life. Everyone performs the same steps, creating a mandala of boundless energy – the Mother Goddess.

The primary dance form during Navratri in Gujarat is "ras garba," often accompanied by "dandiya," which involves dancers using small wooden sticks. Surprisingly, the origin of this dance form can be traced back to the worship of Lord Krishna, rather than goddess worship, originating from the Gop culture of Saurashtra and Kutch. The songs and music of ras garba often incorporate stories of the relationship between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, capturing their emotions and sentiments.

The songs and music of ras garba often incorporate stories of the relationship between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, capturing their emotions and sentiments.

Navratri, which translates to 'nine nights,' stands as one of India's most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, captivating the hearts of people in various parts of the country. Yet, it's in Gujarat where this festival takes on an unparalleled vibrancy, unfolding into a nine-night dance extravaganza, perhaps one of the longest such celebrations in the world. Across the state, whether in villages or cities, people converge in open spaces to honor feminine divinity, known as Shakti.

Imagine this: a circle, or concentric circles, swirling around a central representation of the universal creative force, the source of life. Everyone performs the same steps, creating a mandala of boundless energy – the Mother Goddess.

The primary dance form during Navratri in Gujarat is "ras garba," often accompanied by "dandiya," which involves dancers using small wooden sticks. Surprisingly, the origin of this dance form can be traced back to the worship of Lord Krishna, rather than goddess worship, originating from the Gop culture of Saurashtra and Kutch. The songs and music of ras garba often incorporate stories of the relationship between Lord Krishna and the Gopis, capturing their emotions and sentiments.

However, the centerpiece of every garba celebration is the small Goddess shrine, erected by each community to mark the commencement of the festival on the first day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. Within this shrine, a "garbo," an earthenware pot, holds a betel nut, a coconut, and a silver coin.

Each night during Navratri, villages and urban neighborhoods come together to perform a puja dedicated to one of the nine forms of the Goddess. These nine nights are further divided into three sections: the first is devoted to Durga, who vanquished the demon Mahishasura and symbolizes the eradication of human impurities; the second night is for Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity; and the third night is dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom and art. It's a time to celebrate fertility and the bounties of the monsoon harvest, symbolized by a mound of fresh soil in which grains are sown.

Following the puja, the music begins – unmistakable to those familiar with the style and irresistible to many. People form circles and start dancing, whirling away into the late hours of the night. It's not uncommon to witness dancers with swords, lit flames, and other mesmerizing spectacles.

The traditional dance steps are simple, although over the years, dancers have innovated with more complex moves. Similarly, the music, which traditionally relied on acoustic instruments like drums and singing, now often features amplified sound systems or live bands with modern instruments. In Vadodara, often considered the cultural capital of Gujarat, you can experience the full spectrum of garba styles, from traditional to modern, acoustic to amplified, and simple to intricate.

The culmination of Navratri falls on the tenth day, Dashera, also known as Vijayadashami in South India. On this day, people perform a puja to bless their vehicles and, if needed, buy new ones. It's also an occasion to indulge in delicious treats like "fafda," a salty fried snack, and "jalebi," a sweet fried delicacy.

Beyond the religious and traditional significance, participating in a garba circle can be a spiritually uplifting experience. Many women choose to give up certain foods during these nights, which can be a purifying practice when done with sincerity. Navratri provides even the most traditional and homebound women with the opportunity to step out of their homes and whirl uninhibitedly towards the divinity residing within them. Many garba songs start slowly and gradually accelerate, inducing a trance-like state among the dancers, especially when the music and dance are in their most raw and authentic forms.

Navratri carries with it a treasure trove of captivating legends and myths, deeply embedded in its history.

The Legend of Goddess Durga and Mahishasur

The demon Mahishasur, after being given a boon by the fire god Agni that he wouldn't be killed by weapons bearing masculine names, caused grave destruction and terror. The gods sought the help of Lord Shiva, who advised the invocation of the goddess Shakti. With the gods' prayers, a divine luster sprang from the heart of Lord Shiva and the bodies of all the gods and formed the goddess Adhya Shakti. The gods gave her ornaments, arms and a lion as a vehicle. She fought with the evil Mahishasur for nine long days and nights, and at last, resulted in the beheading of Mahisa on the tenth. The nine nights came to be known as Navratri, while the tenth day was called Vijaya Dashami, the tenth day that brought the triumph of good over the evil.

The Tale of Sati and Lord Shiva:

Sati (also known as Uma) married Lord Shiva against the wishes of her father, King Daksha Prajapati. In revenge, Daksha organized a huge yagna and invited all the gods and deities except his new son-in-law. Sati decided to attend the yagna despite Lord Shiva's attempt to persuade her not to. The King ignored his daughter's presence and publically abused Lord Shiva. Unable to bear her father’s insults, Sati committed suicide by jumping into the yagna fire. However, she was reborn and again won Lord Shiva as her groom and peace was restored. It is believed that since then Uma comes every year with her four children Ganesh, Kartik, Saraswati and Laxmi and two of her best friends or 'sakhis' called Jaya and Bijaya, to visit her parent's home during Navratri.

These legends and stories are an integral part of the historical tapestry that envelops the Navratri festival, enduring throughout its continued celebration.

Gujarat Tourism's Cinematic Appeal: Fostering Film Tourism

The state of Gujarat is endowed with attractive locations from hills to seashore, from historical sites like Dholavira to modern day marquee Gift City, heritage buildings to modern bus ports, from the white desert in Rann of Kutch to Gir forest and more. The diversity of locations in the State offer a unique and memorable travel experience to its visitors and help in making Gujarat one of the most desirable tourist place in the country. The state has embarked on a cinematic journey to position itself as an enticing destination for filmmakers from Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional film industries. Gujarat has always been in the priority list of the film makers for film shootings. In addition to the locational diversity, its well-developed infrastructure, reasonable priced accommodation & facilities, good connectivity & and availability of different modes of transport and supportive Government are few of the major reasons why Gujarat is renowned as film friendly state among the filmmakers. There are budget movies including Oscar-nominated Lagaan, Ramleela, Kai Po Che, Piku, D-Day, 2 States, Mohenjo Daro and more were shot in Gujarat. Recognizing the immense potential of film tourism, Gujarat Tourism has crafted a comprehensive policy to position the State as a preferred destination for the film industry. This strategic move seeks to bolster the local economy, showcase Gujarat's natural beauty, and spotlight its cultural heritage on the silver screen.

Last year, Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel unveiled the state's "Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022-27," a visionary initiative aimed at boosting the film and documentary industry and showcasing the wonders of Gujarat on the silver screen. He expressed the significance of the groundbreaking policy, emphasizing its role in facilitating filmmakers and providing essential financial support. This policy is a testament to Gujarat's commitment to fostering cinematic creativity and showcasing the state's vast potential as a cinematic backdrop. While this marks the formal launch of Gujarat's Cinematic Tourism Policy, the state government has been actively striving to attract filmmakers for nearly a decade. With this policy, Gujarat Tourism extends financial incentives to filmmakers choosing the state as their shooting location. The objective is to make filming in Gujarat not only creatively rewarding but also cost-effective. One significant aspect of the policy is simplifying the approval system for filmmakers and Investors. The new system aims to streamline and expedite these approvals, making Gujarat an even more filmmaker-friendly destination.

The Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022-27 introduces an array of financial incentives tailored to various projects pertaining to film production. These incentives encompass motion picture/ film making, mega film related events, and development of film production related infrastructure in Gujarat ensuring that a wide spectrum of cinematic endeavors can promote the cinema industry in Gujarat.

With an intention to promote Gujarat as most desired film shooting destination, this policy offers 25% reimbursement of production cost for Feature Film, Brand Affiliated Films, TV show, Web Series, and Documentary films in Gujarat.

Further, Film Facilitation Cell (FFC) is being set up by TCGL to facilitate the film maker in Gujarat. The role of FFC is to assist in getting film shooting permissions and excise permission. The Cell also helps in booking accommodation in hotels that are registered with the TCGL. These bookings can be availed at a discounted rates (i.e., with up to 50% discount) for the film production crew & casts. In addition, the FFC provides the liaising support to the filmmakers; facilitates with security services during film making, helps in connecting to recognized transportation service providers, provides the details of film fraternity and suppliers in film production and more.

Film production related infrastructure development projects such as Film City, Film & TV Studio, Film Training Institute, Postproduction Facilities are eligible to claim benefits under this policy. Benefits for such infra project are Capital Subsidy, Government Land on Lease, and reimbursement on Registration fees & Stamp duty.

This policy level interventions will surely marks a significant stride in its endeavor to become a frontrunner in cinematic tourism in India. It aligns with the state's rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant culture, providing filmmakers with an enchanting canvas to weave their cinematic dreams. As Gujarat opens its doors wider to the world of cinema, it not only offers exciting opportunities for filmmakers but also promises to showcase its beauty, culture, and stories to a global audience. With this pioneering policy, Gujarat invites filmmakers across the globe to bring their creativity to its vibrant landscapes and contribute to the cinematic tapestry of the state.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!