Navrattan Group Reckoned For Its Innovative And Eco-Friendly Projects

Compounding environmental crises can be curtailed if all the businesses embrace eco-friendly solutions and bring innovations aimed at sustainability of resources. Following its commitment to adhere to the eco-friendly ways and means, Navrattan Group of companies has come a long way in setting a benchmark for the start- ups as well as their competitors.

The Group owns more than 60 IPRs of eco-friendly science and technological projects across the world that play an elemental role in saving the natural resources.

Navrattan Group of Companies has successfully shouldered the responsibility towards sustainability of renewable sources in the larger interest of our future generations. It is pertinent to mention that the Group continuously works with researchers and scientists across the globe to create sustainable technologies in India.

Himansh Verma, the Chairman of the Navrattan Group of Companies has steered all the verticals including Navrattan Holdings Limited to new heights.

“The driving force behind me has always been my intent to come up with innovative projects for the larger good of the people in India and abroad,” shares Himansh Verma.

Speaking of Navrattan Holdings Limited, it is a venture that deals in developing and acquiring IP rights. Navrattan Holdings Limited incessantly works towards developing technologies that sustain resources and help in saving the nature.

All the innovations carried out by Navrattan Holdings Limited attribute towards cleaner and greener future. At the same time the IP rights of many innovations in diversified sectors including renewable energy, waste- to- energy, infrastructure, agriculture, construction, transportation etc are the continual initiatives that contribute to the environment friendly portfolio.

