Navyara Fashion: All Set to Become Ace Online Women’s Jewellry & Clothing Brand

New women’s clothing and Jewellery brand, Navyara, has launched its website and aims to become the largest shopping brand for women in the years to come. The official launch of the brand is going to be held on Sunday, 23rd April’2023

The website will cater to the needs of women of all ages by offering the latest collections for trendsetters and trend makers out there. From festive collection clothing for special occasions like Diwali, Navratri, Eid, Christmas, and Raksha Bandhan to top-selling Jewellery for the neck, hands, and ears, the brand offers a wide range of products for women from all walks of life.

Navyara is banking on its premium quality range of products, affordable pricing, highly experienced customer support team, dynamic catalog, and made-in-India fabrics and designs that would complement women from all cultures and traditions. Thus, making way for the brand to achieve inevitable success in the rising fashion market in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, the founder of the Navyara brand, in a statement said, "Our main objective is to reach millions of customers very soon with our recent launch of Navyara website. We offer high-quality clothing, Jewellery, and handbags to boost the confidence of each and every woman. With customer-friendly policies such as easy exchanges and returns, a simple-to-use user interface, as well as affordable product collections, our online shopping platform will make the whole shopping experience for women as convenient as possible, so that they will never have to feel as if shopping is another chore to be done."

The Founder of Navyara, Mr. Subhash is also the CEO and Director of the brand. He has garnered great experience by working for some of the biggest companies in the past and has over 19 years of experience in the field of marketing. He owned a travel company which was one of the most successful ventures of his life, operational in 27 countries.

“Navyara will help you shop for the best look and good-looking Jewelry in the most hassle-free way. The brand will officially launch on Sunday, 23rd April 2023, and expects a positive response from women all across India, our jewelry is a symbol of grace, style, and sophistication. You will feel even more beautiful at Navyara.” the Founder added. The immense knowledge of the Founder about D2D, B2C, B2B, and all levels of marketing corporates will certainly make his new venture take the country by storm in the days to come.

Navyara currently sells exclusively through its social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter apart from its official website.

In Navyara, Subhash has emphasized the vision, objectives, and goals of the company. He aims to build and maintain a professional relationship with its partners and investors for achieving growth and lead the brand to long-term success. For more information, please contact ceo@navyara.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.