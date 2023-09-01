Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap’s Revenge Drama, Haddi, Is Set To Premiere On ZEE5 Global on September 7

Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is set to make its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on September 7, 2023. Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, the crime drama unfolds as a gritty and twisted tale of retribution. The film masterfully unveils the intricate network of criminal activities that thrive in the heart of Delhi. Produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha, and Radhika Nanda’s Anandita Studios, the ZEE5 original film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. It also features Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles.

Set against the backdrop of the modern ruins in NCR's Gurgaon and Noida, this film invites viewers on a compelling journey. It follows the life of a young transgender man, played by Siddiqui. He leaves his hometown of Allahabad to join a group of transgender people in Delhi. As he rises through the ranks, he becomes a significant force in the criminal world, driven by a burning desire for vengeance. His target: a powerful gangster turned politician portrayed by Anurag Kashyap, responsible for the wrongs suffered by Haddi's family.

Speaking about the movie, Anurag Kashyap stated, "I am proud of Akshat and the effort he put forth to make the film what it is. For many years, Akshat worked with me as an AD (assistant director), and I had the good fortune to be cast as an actor in his first film as a filmmaker. Haddi is dramatic, raunchy, passionate, filled with drama and retribution, and unlike anything you have ever seen. Nawaz has once again excelled himself, and fans will adore him in this unrecognizable but touching role. The premiere of the revenge drama on ZEE5 Global excites me, and I wish the fans a wild time while watching this crime vengeance drama.”

ZEE5 Global release date

The anticipation surrounding the film has been building since the makers unveiled Nawazuddin's remarkable transformation into an unrecognizable transgender character. Fans are amazed by his immersive portrayal, and to add to their excitement, ZEE5 Global has acquired the streaming rights to Haddi.

