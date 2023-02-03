Naya Bharat Mahotsav, 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak' Edition 2 Organized in the UK

On the occasion of the 74th Indian Republic Day, the World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Events and Media Ltd. celebrate Naya Bharat Mahotsav Edition-2 from January 26th to 30th in London, which includes a series of events. This series of events is organised by the World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Events & Media Ltd. and supported by Himadri, Uttarakhand Handloom & Handicraft Development Council, Associated with GTTCI (Gaurav Gupta), and Real Indian Brands (Rajesh Sharma).

The Global Inspirational Awards is the 1st event of the series which happened in the House of Lords, London Parliament, hosted by Sandip Baroness Verma. This event is organised by the World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Events & Media Ltd. and supported by Himadri, Uttarakhand Handloom & Handicraft Development Council, associate partner GTTCI, and Real Indian Brands media partner Lyca Radio.

Global Inspirational Awards that recognise excellence across all sectors. Baroness Manzila Pola Uddin is the chief guest of the night.

The Designer Fashion show is the 2nd event of the series, which happened in Osterley Park Hotel. A fashion show themed on promoting ‘Khadi’. This event is organised by the World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Events & Media Ltd. and supported by Himadri, Uttarakhand Handloom & Handicraft Development Council.

Shahid Mallya, an Indian playback singer, flew all the way from India to the United Kingdom for a fashion show. Shahid Mallya graced the fashion show with his performance.

3rd and last event of the series was the Women Empowerment Summit-2023 which focused on a Panel Discussion on "Secrets to tomorrow’s empowered women " which is held at Nehru Center, and which is inaugurated by Dr Amish Tripathi, Deputy Director, The Nehru Centre, High Commission of India, London.

The extravaganza encourage talent, trade, and technology in sync with our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the global outreach, keeping in mind the economic vision and the economic development of the nation.

Additionally, the associated organisation will focus on promoting art, culture, and tourism through the exhibition and fashion show because they believe that the art walk is a great way to direct people and encourage the world to visit India. Unity in diversity is one of the major characteristics of Indian culture, which makes it unique. In the Global Inspirational Awards, they will honour the individuals and organisations that have gone too far to achieve their goals and helped their country come out of the global crisis. The panel discussion will focus on promoting art, culture, and tourism's global challenges and their impact on world humanitarian action.

Mr. Shiv Kakran, Founder of Trident Events & Media, UK, said, "I am sure with the four-day extravaganza Naya Bharat Mahotsav in London, we will be able to attract our different stakeholders, such as entrepreneurs, MSME promoters, social activists, start-ups, educators, researchers, scholars, the medical fraternity, and many more."

I would also like to thank the UK government, ministers, MP’S, and Mayors in providing all facilities to host this event. "In the Global Inspirational Awards, we will be honouring the individuals and the organisations that have gone too far to achieve their goals and helped the country come out of the global crisis" adds Shiv Kakran.

