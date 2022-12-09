“Nazar” fame Harpinder Gill, making big moves in Punjabi Music Industry

Hailing from Nakodar, Punjab, Harpinder Gill, was always into singing since his childhood. He used to sing melodiously in school, after which he decided to dive deep into it, by taking music lessons. He learnt more about music theory time values and much more. There was a time when he was fascinated by Kabbadi, but deep down in his heart, he knew that he was always a singer. He gave up Kabbadi and started pursuing music full-time.

He met Garry Sandhu as a fan at an event of his in London, UK. He started talking about music with him, after which Garry asked him to sing his favourite song, which happened to be “Munde mere sheher de”, one of Garry’s hit songs. Garry Sandhu loved his music and singing, and they have since been together.

The big day arrived for Harpinder on 23rd April 2021, when he launched his song, “Are you Okay” in collaboration with Garry Sandhu. The song was an instant hit and became his very own new identity.

In his own words, “I am forever in debt to my parents, music teachers, and Garry Sandhu. Firstly, my parents, who understood my passion and love for my singing at such a tender age, and my teachers, who beautifully taught me the notes of music that are helping me make big in the industry. And then to Garry Bhaji for supporting me throughout the journey till now.”

Harpinder has already given back-to-back hits that have reached millions of views on YouTube and with this hard work, dedication, and consistency in his life, he will be able to achieve new heights and more fame and a huge fan base, very soon!

Harpinder Gill is becoming the new rising star and making headlines every now and then because of the quality music he is offering to his audience and fans.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

