NBFC Homeshree to acquire 200 crore stake in Webyne Data Centre

One of the top Indian NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Companies), Homeshree announced that it has made a decision to acquire a stake of ₹200 crore in Webyne Data Centre, a global cloud infrastructure and hosting provider based in India. This strategic partnership with Homeshree will allow Webyne to further allocate capital to expand its product and technology portfolio along with further investment in its infrastructure. In addition to this, the company will also be able to establish an international footprint.

Webyne is well-positioned in a sector that has had significant and robust development in recent years, owing to structural trends and market dynamics such as SME digitization, migration to cloud-based infrastructure, and the growing popularity of community-based gaming. The team has put in their best efforts to reach this position and conquer the market whilst there was tough competition.

While talking about this recent partnership with Homeshree, Jasmeet Singh, the CEO of Webyne Data Centre says, “I am so delighted to have this opportunity of entering a strategic partnership with Homeshree. This will allow us to unlock the next phase of Webyne’s global ambitions and assist us in reaching unprecedented heights. We aspire to serve developers, prosumers, and small businesses all around the world with simple, user-friendly, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure and hosting services through our platform. We are confident that we have found the ideal partner with the right competence to help us in our next phase of expansion in Homeshree.”

About Webyne Data Centre

Webyne Data Centre is a rapidly expanding cloud infrastructure and hosting provider that provides simple, easy-to-use cloud services at a best-in-class price-performance ratio to SMEs, developers, prosumers, and gamers. Webyne Data Centre serves a diverse mix of over 25,000 customers in various industries across nearly 50 nations through a global network of 12 data centres in India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. Another factor that sets Webyne apart is its dedication to product support. The organisation provides great customer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week via phone, email, and live chat, ensuring that businesses always have access to the assistance they require. Webyne's team of specialists is accessible to answer queries, troubleshoot issues, and provide improved assistance on hosting and website management best practices.

Dedicated Servers, White Label Cloud, Management services including disaster recovery services, cloud security services, and advice in data centre projects are only a few of the key digital services offered by the organisation. Webyne's use of cutting-edge Cloud technology is a feature that gives it an upper hand over other hosting companies.

It is the first firm in India to provide a dedicated server with 10 GB of storage, fast bandwidth, and custom-built connectivity. The company has a history of delivering high-quality, user-friendly servers that conform to tight requirements. Webyne is well-positioned to assist businesses in navigating the digital landscape and achieving their objectives, and this partnership with Homeshree will help it achieve its vision to expand its horizon more at the global level.

