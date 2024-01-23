NCPA Mumbai set to take centre stage in the country capital with Citi NCPA Aadi Anant

New Delhi (India), January 22: After the resounding success of three concerts in Mumbai, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, the country’s premier art and cultural centre, will be visiting Delhi to present two coveted concerts of its annual music festival - Aadi Anant. With a history of curating high-calibre concerts with stalwarts of Indian music, the 13th edition of the Citi -NCPA Aadi Anant festival seeks to celebrate the vitality of the guru-shishya tradition and India's rich musical traditions. It features artistes of different generations coming together to exhibit genres from classical and semi-classical, to folk and other lighter forms that collectively define the broad spectrum of music traditions in India.

The first concert on the 27th of January will present Mame Khan with 47 folk artistes; comprising an orchestra of vocalists and instrumentalists of Manganiyar community. This evening promises to offer an experience of vibrant folk music of western Rajasthan. On the 28th, there will be a unique presentation - ‘Triveni’ featuring Zakir Hussain (tabla) with Kala Ramnath (violin) and Jayanthi Kumaresh (Saraswati veena). The curation of this event is based on the mythical site of the union of three sacred rivers in India. The name aptly represents the confluence of the traditions of the three artistes.

On taking NCPA’s festival to Delhi, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Programming, Indian Music expressed, “The Aadi Anant festival is a representation of the NCPA’s efforts to uphold the country’s rich art, culture and heritage and we are delighted to bring our presentation to Delhi, yet again. It has been a pleasure to join hands with Citi India and share our passion and commitment to preserve traditions, promote established and emerging talents and enable music education through unique collaborations like Aadi Anant and the Guru-Shishya Program for Indian music. We truly believe that art and culture are intrinsic pillars of a country’s community, and we sincerely hope that the audience in Delhi joins us in our collective efforts to promote Indian classical music tradition and nourish the future generations through these concerts”.

Both shows will be staged at Zorawar Auditorium, Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi at 6:30 pm.

The tickets are available on BookMyShow.

