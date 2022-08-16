NCR gets one of India’s biggest super-specialty hospitals

Residents of NCR have reason to rejoice. One of India’s biggest super-specialty private hospitals, Amrita Hospital, is set to open its doors on August 24, 2022 in Faridabad. The 2600-bed institution will offer 81 specialties for patients, including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care.

Amrita Hospital, Faridabad has been built over a sprawling 130 acres of land in Sector – 88, on the outskirts of the National Capital. The hospital’s vision is to provide advanced healthcare services at affordable rates and people from around the world are welcome.

It comprises of a built-up area of one crore square feet, including a 14-storey-high building which will house the key medical facilities and patient areas. The campus has a helipad for swift transportation of patients, along with a 498-room guest house where attendants accompanying the patients can stay.

The hospital has been founded by humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly known as Amma, who is furthering her vision of providing high-quality healthcare to everyone. This journey began in 1998 with the opening of the first Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

“This will truly be a world-class institution, the like of which the country has not seen before, both in terms of magnitude of scale as well as medical excellence. The hospital will include 534 critical care beds, the highest in India,” said Dr Sanjeev K Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

“There will also be 64 modular operation theaters, most advanced imaging services, fully automated robotic laboratory, high-precision radiation oncology, most updated nuclear medicine, and state-of-the-art cardiac and interventional cath labs for clinical services,”

Amrita Hospital, Faridabad offers world-class medical facilities all under one roof.

The specialties

Amrita Hospital, Faridabad offers world-class medical facilities all under one roof, including several state-of-the-art fully automated smart laboratories, one of the country’s largest high-precision radiation oncology units, one of the largest and most advanced physical medicine and rehabilitation centres in India, large facilities to handle infectious diseases, one of the country’s largest centres of excellence for nuclear medicine in diagnostics and therapeutics, and one of the largest centres for robotics, haptic, cadaveric, high fidelity, surgical and medical simulation.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary children’s hospital will be home to maternal and foetal medicine and all paediatric subspecialities. This is a feature that many private hospitals in India lack as they do not see maternal care as financially sustainable. It will include pediatric cardiology, heart surgery and transplantation, rheumatology, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurosciences, pediatric genetics, gastroenterology, pediatric orthopedics, and pediatric and foetal surgery.

Facilities also include an advanced heart institute, an advanced center for neurosciences and epilepsy, an institute for diabetes and metabolism, a center for liver and biliary diseases, an institute for minimally invasive and robotic surgery, a burns unit, a center for bone and joint diseases, an advanced center for lung diseases and transplantation, and a center for spinal disorders. For the older population, the hospital is equipped with a state-of-the-art cardiac and interventional cath lab for clinical service.

Learning and Research

In the years to come, the hospital is envisaged to be a center for learning and research and will collaborate with some of the world’s leaders in medical research for the common good. The hospital has a medical college with a built-up area of 5.2 lakh square feet to form part of its health city campus and will soon be home to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s 8th campus. The university has been recognized as an Institute of Eminence by the Govt of India.

“Cutting-edge medical research will be a strong thrust area, with a dedicated research block spread across 7-floor building totaling 3 lakh square feet, with exclusive Grade A to D GMP lab with focus on identifying newer diagnostic markers, AI, ML, Bioinformatics etc. We are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world’s biggest names in medical science, including hospitals and universities,” said Dr Singh.

The aim is to add value to the nation’s overburdened healthcare landscape and bring in innovative healthcare solutions and better treatment methods within reach for everyone. In the years to come, the multi-campus, multidisciplinary institution will impart knowledge to a vibrant community of more than 20,000 students with over 800 PhD faculty and over 250 programmes.

With a focus on compassion-driven research, Amrita is helping to alleviate major global problems such as poverty, starvation, sickness, lack of housing, illiteracy, environmental pollution, and prejudice. “In our effort for sustainable development, we should not forget that it is by strengthening people at the base of the pyramid that the entire edifice of society becomes healthy and strong,” says Amma.

The hospital has a a state-of-the-art robotics, haptic, surgical-medical simulation centre built in an area of 1.5 lakh square feet spread across 4 floors, which makes it the biggest such learning and development facility for doctors in the country. It will also host the country’s biggest allied health sciences campus.

Sustainable hospital

The construction of a healthcare project of such magnitude could have wreaked havoc in the surrounding areas, but what sets this hospital apart is that it has been built bearing sustainability in mind. It is one of the largest green building healthcare projects in the country and great caution has been taken to preserve the natural environment that the sprawling campus has come up on.

Materials used in construction are environmentally-friendly, and about 70 percent of the space will remain as green areas that are home to native plants, trees, and water bodies. Effective site and waste management processes have specially been designed to reduce pollution, and a rainwater harvesting system will recharge ground water. As a result, the facilities will have an incredibly low carbon footprint.

The hospital has been selected as a part of 100 Energy Efficient Model Buildings in India by the UNDP and India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency. It has also won an exemplary performance award for integrated water management from the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council.

Amrita Hospital, Kochi

The Amrita Hospital in Kochi, Kerala is one of the premier hospitals in South Asia and formed the base for Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. Founded in 1998, it offers a full range of primary and specialty care medical services, taking forward Amma’s vision of providing advanced medical care to the poor and disadvantaged.

“The new hospital in Faridabad will carry forward the hallowed legacy of Amrita Hospital in Kochi, which has been a bulwark of the healthcare system in South India for over 25 years now,” said Dr Prem Nair, Group Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals.

Today, Amrita Hospital, Kochi is a 1300-bed (490 units) tertiary referral and teaching hospital, serving more than eight lakh outpatients and over 50,000 inpatients each year. The massive hospital has a built-up area of over 3.33 million square feet, spread over 125 acres.

There are 12 super-specialty departments, 45 other departments, 4,500 support staff and 670 faculty members. The hospital’s extensive infrastructure offers facilities comprising 28 modern operating theatres, 275 equipped intensive-care beds, a fully computerized and networked Hospital Information System (HIS), a fully digital radiology department, 17 NABL accredited clinical laboratories, and 24/7 telemedicine services.

In 2015, South Asia's first two bilateral hand transplant surgeries were done at Amrita Hospital. After the procedures, Amrita Hospital won the British Medical Journal Award for the Best Surgical Team in South Asia.

For more information, please visit www.amritahospitals.org.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Amrita Hospitals by the HTBS team.