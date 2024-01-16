Neelkanth Woods: Mumbai's Santorini-Inspired Estate Nestled at the Foothill of Yeoor Hills & Thane’s Land's End

With only 75 exquisite 5 BHK mansions inspired by Santorini Greek architecture at Neelkanth Woods -Town Mansions, the one and only of its kind project can be accessed via prior appointment only.

January 13, 2024: A unique and palatial estate with a sprawling 33-acre canvas, this magnificent endeavor comprises of 5 bhk town mansions . The Oc received mansion, characterized by grandeur offers a panoramic view that seamlessly merges with nature's splendor. The town mansion stands as the inaugural and exclusive homage to the colonial bungalows of Old World Bombay. The estate offers seclusion, indulgences, and luxuries.

What sets the forest facing Neelkanth Woods - Town Mansion apart is not just its striking beauty but also its proximity to the vibrant heart of Mumbai. It proudly stands as the only ongoing mansion project within the city limits, making it a rare gem.

Grandeur Redefined

Over 1500+ trees within the complex, coupled with the adjacent 14-acre recreational park, provide residents with a soothing connection to nature. Its crowning glory is a large waterfront, complemented by a natural stream that courses through its heart. This masterful creation can only be described as a man-made paradise crafted under the benevolent gaze of Mother Nature herself. With breathtaking views of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Neelkanth Woods redefines luxury. The aesthetics transport you to a world of classic beauty and timeless elegance.

The home boasts three tiers of sheer luxury, it comes with spacious independent terraces and a living room that is 24 ft high. The residence exudes an ambiance reminiscent of Europe's most refined dwellings, heightened by the purity of clean air and the serenity of silence. The town mansion has been meticulously crafted to align with the aesthetic charm of Europe, featuring a private garden for an added touch of sophistication.

Nestled in the heart of the city, life here is a dream of calmness, with a beauty that exceeds imagination. The estate welcomes you with a majestic entrance flanked by signature water features, offering a sprawling horizontal development, palatial winding lobbies, and a colossal pool mirroring the sky making Neelkanth Woods the epitome of grand living.

Top-tier Facilities

Neelkanth Woods -Town Mansions presents a world of recreational amenities that exceed expectations and cater to all age groups. The grand Clubhouse, characterized by classic Greek architecture, stately pillars, and imposing aesthetics, offers a diverse range of leisure activities for residents. From the Indoor Play Kingdom to the opulent Grand Ballroom, and the Leisure and Entertainment Zone, including Indoor Kids gym, and Sports Lounge, this Clubhouse ensures everyone finds their favourite pastime.

The Gentlemen's Lounge features a Squash Court and a Snooker, Billiards Room. The Clubhouse sports arena features a Tennis Court, Mini Basketball court, Aerobics and Multipurpose Hall. The Clubhouse upper deck features Golf putting greens. While the Designer Library beckons those seeking a quiet retreat. Health enthusiasts will appreciate the Themed Spa, Steam & Massage Room, Water Body, Organic Gardens, Juice Bar, and World-Class Gymnasium. Kids can enjoy varied experiences like lego, pottery and board games. Moreover, the Cafe Lounge at the central hallway and Guest Rooms provide ample space for relaxation. An extravagant Water Kingdom sprawled across 13,000 sq. ft. offers a Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Kids Pool and a Poolside Bar & Lounge, promising endless enjoyment for all.

Unmatched Connectivity and Convenience

Boasting connectivity better than the best, Neelkanth Woods -Town Mansions is a mere 16 minutes from the Expressway, 15 minutes from Viviana Mall, 14 minutes from hospitals like Bethany Hospital, and just 11 minutes from Kapurbawdi Metro station. This prime location ensures residents are seamlessly connected to the world around them.

A Legacy of Excellence: Neelkanth Group

With over 40 years of experience, Neelkanth Group is one of Mumbai's most trusted names in the real estate industry. Established in 1980, Neelkanth has been a frontrunner in developing residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, introducing innovative housing complexes. Neelkanth has been the first to launch lifestyle complexes and gated villa communities in Mumbai. All Neelkanth projects have nearness to nature and green elements. Ongoing projects in Thane on Pokhran Road 2 are Neelkanth Lakeview with luxurious 3 and 4 Bhks and Neelkanth Zen offers elegant studio apartments for a boutique lifestyle. Commitment to quality and unwavering dedication to customer service have delivered over 7 million square feet of premium residential and commercial spaces, making over 6000 families happy. Choose Neelkanth for a legacy of quality, trust, and innovation.

RERA NO: P51700046611 For more information, please visit www.neelkanth.com/woods .

