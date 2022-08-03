Neeraj Clinic: Offering treatment for Epilepsy to every strata of the society

Apart from suffering from seizures, an epilepsy patient undergoes several other health issues that greatly affect his day-to-day activities and bring down his overall productivity. It is a very serious neurological problem that, among other problems, results in social isolation and unemployment. Epilepsy, therefore, affects one’s personal and professional life in equal measures.

According to a global survey, 50 million individuals get affected by epilepsy worldwide. In India, a large number of people do not receive proper treatment for epilepsy owing to inaccessibility to medical facilities, financial issues and other challenges. The graveness associated with this disorder can be gauged by the fact that the reason behind individuals suffering from epilepsy remains undetected in several cases. In such a scenario, institutions like Neeraj Clinic have emerged as a beacon of hope for society. Neeraj Clinic not only offers high-quality treatment to epilepsy patients, it also launched initiatives at regular intervals that are designed to help the underprivileged overcome this medical health situation.

Talking about the importance of making epilepsy health care accessible to the underprivileged, Dr. Gupta, Director of Neeraj Clinic, says, “We cannot deny the fact that a lot of people succumb to epilepsy as they do not have the means to receive guided treatment for it. The most important part of an individual is their brain. Therefore, when they suffer from a neurological disorder, they find it difficult to do the most basic things in everyday life. For a person to achieve something both in their personal and professional lives, their brain needs to function properly. Our clinic offers affordable treatments to people suffering from epilepsy and ensures that they are able to fight back and emerge victorious in this war against epilepsy.”

Neeraj Clinic takes its commitment towards providing health care facilities to the poor and downtrodden very seriously. In the last several years, the clinic has organized several health camps for underprivileged patients and helped them overcome the symptoms of epilepsy. Taking its social commitments further, Neeraj Clinic will be organizing a free medical camp for epilepsy patients on August 15, 2022.

Elaborating further on this medical camp, Dr. Gupta says, “I have come across patients who have lost their jobs or suffered from a broken marriage because of epilepsy. Our team has always worked towards spreading the message that it is a disorder that can be treated if it is detected in the early stages and the individual gets the right treatment for it. As a medical health professional, my heart bleeds to see so many people suffering from it simply because they cannot afford the treatment. At Neeraj Clinic, we have pledged to help the underprivileged and we hope more institutions come forward to provide good-quality healthcare facilities to those who cannot afford them. If we ensure each and every individual remains healthy, our country will progress at a much faster pace.”

Neeraj Clinic, managed by Dr. Gupta and his elaborate team of learned health care professionals, is based in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Every single day, people from different parts of the world arrive in this pilgrimage town to seek treatment for epilepsy at Neeraj Clinic. The kind of campaigns and initiatives Neeraj Clinic has carried out to provide healthcare facilities to the underprivileged the society has set a benchmark for other medical healthcare providers in the country. More details about the clinic and the treatment procedures offered by it can be checked out on its official website https://www.epilepsytreatment.org/.

