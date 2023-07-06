NEET & JEE Results 2023 - Students of Aakash deliver top ranks

Year after year Aakash Institute has proved its excellence in NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023 being no less. Among the Top 10 AIR in NEET-UG, Aakash Institute's classroom program students have secured AIR 3, 5, 6, and 8, which mirrors the dedication and hard work of both the students and the institute. In JEE (Advanced) too, classroom students of Aakash have secured a total of 6 ranks in the Top 50 AIR including AIR 27, 28, 29, 31, 36, and 42. The outstanding performance of the students at Aakash in both of the highly competitive examinations is a testament in itself to the quality of education and training being imparted by the institute.

This exceptional performance of the students in the exams has once again sealed the position of Aakash Institute as one of the leading and most prestigious test preparatory coaching Institutions in India.

NEET Results 2023 - The highest number of top scorers from classroom programs are from Aakash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A staggering 1,07,009 students from Aakash Institute have qualified for NEET-UG.

A staggering 1,07,009 students from Aakash Institute have qualified for NEET-UG in the year 2023 itself. Of these students, 94,893 were enrolled in the classroom program, while the remaining 12,116 were enrolled in the Distance & Digital Learning Programs.

Students of Aakash have bagged an impressive 6 ranks in the Top 10 AIR, 30 ranks in the Top 50 AIR and 57 ranks in the Top 100 AIR in NEET-UG 2023 (Including Classroom + Distance + Digital) along with 18 State/UT Toppers. A colossal 145 students of Aakash have scored more than 700 marks in NEET-UG 2023. With such victories, coming their way, Aakash Institute continues to upholdits legacy of achieving top AIRs in NEET-UG.

These students have become an extraordinary source of inspiration for everyone with their determination and resilience. Kaustav Bauri (AIR 3, NEET-UG 2023) shares how the rigorousness of the program at Aakash helped him crack the exam – “I gave all the mock tests. I did error analysis after every test and attended the test discussion sessions at Aakash which helped me identify my mistakes & improve upon my weak areas. This helped me secure a good rank in NEET-UG.”

These students remind us that obstacles are surmountable with just one person cheering you on to the finish line. Watch their inspiring success stories by clicking here.

JEE (Advanced) Results - Students of Aakash Shine On

A total of 2340 students from Aakashqualified for JEE (Advanced) 2023. Of these, 2160 were enrolled in the classroom program, while 180 were enrolled in the Distance & Digital Learning Programs.

This remarkable feat can be attributed to the consistent hard work and relentless efforts of both the students and faculty at Aakash Institute. Students have shown that anything is possible with commitment and perseverance. Undoubtedly, the faculty's support and encouragement have been instrumental in the success of these students.

The curriculum and teaching pedagogy at Aakash is designed to ensure that every student is prepared for the toughest questions after rounds of practice. Aditya Neeraje (AIR 27, JEE-Adv 2023) – “The Test Series at Aakash towards the end was very helpful in identifying my weak concept…..Due to the rigor and difficulty level of the questions; we were well prepared for a tough exam.”

To watch the inspiring success stories of students who did exceptionally well in JEE (Advanced) 2023, click here.

Champions of Aakash Institute

Aakash Institute’s champion – Kaustav Bauri has secured AIR 3 with 716/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. He is a 2-year classroom program student.

has secured with 716/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. He is a 2-year classroom program student. Dhruv Advani - the Karnataka State Topper has secured AIR 5 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023 and was enrolled in a 3-year classroom program.

- the has secured with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023 and was enrolled in a 3-year classroom program. Aakash Institute’s 4-year classroom program student Surya Siddharth N has secured AIR 6 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023.

has secured with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. Swayam Shakti T , State Topper from Odisha has secured AIR 8 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. He is a 3-year classroom program student.

, has secured with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. He is a 3-year classroom program student. Our JEE (Advanced) Topper, Aditya Neeraje has secured AIR 27 . He is a 2-year classroom program student.

has secured . He is a 2-year classroom program student. Aakash Gupta, a 1-year classroom program student at Aakash, has secured AIR 28.

a 1-year classroom program student at Aakash, has secured Aakash Institute’s4-year classroom student, Tanishq Mandhane has secured AIR 29.

The incredible performance of the students is attributed to the focus, discipline and competitive yet conducive learning environment at Aakash Institute, backed by comprehensive study material, a rigorous test & assessment schedule and a student-first approach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This remarkable feat can be attributed to the efforts of both the students and faculty at Aakash Institute.

Such an impressive number of students qualifying for NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023 from Aakash Institute is indeed an achievement for the institute as well and exceptional teaching methodology, facultyand commitment to delivering quality education and preparing students for a successful career in medicine and engineering. In the words of Dhruv Advani (AIR 5, NEET-UG 2023) – “I had wonderful teachers at Aakash Institute. They helped with concepts sink in perfectly. I didn’t have to do anything extra at home because they teach so well and we had a lot of practice in class itself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you dream of a career in Medicine or Engineering, join Aakash Institute today.

To check all the ranks visit

https://www.aakash.ac.in/jee-advanced-results

If you dream of a career in Medicine or Engineering and want to qualify in NEET or JEE with flying colors, join Aakash Institute and start your preparation today. Admissions to Aakash BYJU’S Repeater Courses are open. Batches start soon. For further details, click here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the repeater course click here.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and it doesn't have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The content may be for information purposes and does not constitute educational advice.