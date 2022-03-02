Neon Direct is all set to take the world of neon light with a lighting storm

Neon Direct has made its name in the neon lights market with its exceptional quality products and great services. The UK-based company is a top-notch supplier of Neon Signs and ships all over the world. Neon Direct takes pride in creating products that are above average and not at all mediocre.

Previously, neon lights were made up of glass tubes filled with neon gas that are then bent into the required designs. However, modern neon lights have replaced neon gas with LED lights. Even though the neon light industry has evolved, some suppliers still sell old-fashioned or low-quality lights that do not function properly or last long. To counter this problem, Neon Direct was established. The company started small with boutique weddings and minor events, but soon due to their great products and even greater customer service, it became a brand.

Neon lights have become a requirement in-home designs and other interiors for people who want their place to give off cool vibes. Therefore, the need and attraction of getting neon signs have increased tenfold. On Pinterest, neon-themed homes are extremely popular. We've seen an increase in searches for terms like 'neon room' and 'LED light signs.' As a result, neon lights are not exclusively linked with dance clubs or food establishments. They've made their way into practically every sort of interior design. Neon Direct provides ready-made neon signs with many different fonts, colors, and designs. They also offer to make customized neon lights for its customers if their in-store items are not according to their needs.

Neon Direct offers a wide range of attractive designs and fonts. If the customer wants to personalize their sign as well as fonts, they are free to do so. No matter if the neon sign is from Neon Direct's ready-made store or it is a customised one, they ensure the quality of their product. Due to their honesty and immaculate customer satisfaction, their customers are increasing day by day. Neon Direct provides high-quality LED neon signs that can last up to 100,000 hours, even if they are switched on 24 hours a day. Nevertheless, just like any other electrical appliance, it is advised to switch it off when not in use.

Neon Direct has earned its name due to the quality of products they provide at a fraction of the price. Another great feature of Neon Direct's neon signs is that they are highly sustainable and energy-efficient. Most people now look for sustainable products to help the environment from worsening. Neon Direct is a big advocate of sustainable products. Many LED neon signs contribute to the global climate crisis by emitting heat, But Neon Direct LED lights use low voltage and do not produce heat.

Customers expect high-quality products from Neon Direct. With time, the various features and quality of these neon lights have attracted more potential clients. Neon lights have been employed by a lot of influential people and personalities at weddings and other occasions, making them a huge hit. Another great feature of Neon Direct LED neon signs is that they provide a 3-years warranty of its products. This feature is absent in most of Neon Direct's competitor brands, making Neon Direct a reliable name in the market.

