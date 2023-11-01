NeoSOFT earns second consecutive 'Great Place to Work' certification

NeoSOFT, a leading global technology solutions provider, is delighted to announce that it has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for the second consecutive year. This esteemed certification is a testament to NeoSOFT's unshakable dedication to fostering an inclusive and happy environment workplace culture.

The 'Great Place to Work' certification, awarded by the renowned Great Place to Work® Institute, recognizes NeoSOFT's dedication to promoting an environment where employees thrive personally and professionally. This accolade reaffirms NeoSOFT's position as an employer of choice, valuing the well-being and growth of its workforce.

"At NeoSOFT, our employees form the core of our success. We are honored to receive recognition as a Great Place to Work for the second year. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to provide a workplace that nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and promotes a sense of belonging," said Nishant Rathi, Founder and Director of NeoSOFT.

NeoSOFT has over 4000+ employees spread across 10+ diverse geographical delivery centers. To nurture this diverse workforce, uniting individuals with varied ambitions under a common purpose is why NeoSOFT has a tremendous edge as an employer of choice, adds Rathi.

The certification process thoroughly assesses workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership effectiveness. NeoSOFT's consistent recognition highlights the company's dedication to maintaining high employee satisfaction, trust, and camaraderie standards.

Even in these challenging times, NeoSOFT invests in employee development, well-being programs, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. High employee engagement and an intense community atmosphere are the direct outcomes of the company's dedication to establishing a supportive work environment.

NeoSOFT is grateful to its employees, clients, and partners for their continuous support, which has played a significant role in achieving this remarkable milestone. The company remains dedicated to enhancing the employee experience and is committed to building a brighter future together with our employees.

For more information, visit their website www.neosofttech.com.

