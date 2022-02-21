Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Stories / NeoSOFT Wins ‘Best CX Transformation’ Award at CX Summit, India
brand stories

NeoSOFT Wins ‘Best CX Transformation’ Award at CX Summit, India

NeoSOFT - a global leader in digital & CX transformation, over the past few years has worked extensively with renowned brands and new age disruptors to help them create winning CX strategies.
NeoSOFT is a CMMi Level 5 global IT consulting & digital services provider, with operations in 5 continents. It has a total of 4000+ workforce and recently celebrated 25+ years of inception.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

NeoSOFT - a global leader in IT Consulting & Software Services, has been commemorated with the ‘Best CX Transformation Award’ at the prestigious 5th NXT CX Summit India, in recognition for its contribution towards engineering zero-friction customer experiences for its clients.

Delighting the modern customer has never been tougher. With the explosion of devices, channels, information, network, and choices - they have plenty of everything.

This choice of more has led to tectonic shifting of consumer behavior and buying patterns. With ever evolving customer behaviors, brands need to build a CX strategy that evolves as rapidly as their customers.

NeoSOFT - a global leader in digital &amp;amp; CX transformation, over the past few years has worked extensively with renowned brands and new age disruptors to help them create winning CX strategies. As a result, their customers have marched straight ahead in the great CX race, delighting existing customers and winning new ones.

The “Best CX Transformation” is an acknowledgement of NeoSOFT’s zero-friction CX offering that creates a connected, hyper-personalized & adaptive experience for customers. At the event, CX experts from NeoSOFT also delivered a key-note on how to create winning CX strategies, placing emphasis on building digital capabilities across customer touch-points.

RELATED STORIES

‘’This is a gratifying win that reaffirms value creation for our clients. Leveraging our zero-friction customer experience offering, our clients have been able to build significant barriers to entry, creating a strong competitive advantage, says Nishant Rathi, Founder & CEO of NeoSOFT.”

These evolving and demanding times outline the importance of CX in redefining how a business will grow now and in the future, with a clear emphasis on differentiation, personalization, and customer experience.

The winners will be those companies who are tuned-in with how customers want to do business with them, adds Rathi.

The modern day customer expects brands to deliver consistent experience across touchpoints. The emphasis today should be on creating a fluid ecosystem that can combine technology with human touch points to deliver exceptional customer experience.

Building digital capabilities that can deliver hyper-personalization across channels and at scale is how brands will win the great CX race.

About NeoSOFT Technologies:

NeoSOFT is a CMMi Level 5 global IT consulting & digital services provider, with operations in 5 continents. It has a total of 4000+ workforce and recently celebrated 25+ years of inception.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP