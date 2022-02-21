NeoSOFT Wins ‘Best CX Transformation’ Award at CX Summit, India

NeoSOFT - a global leader in IT Consulting & Software Services, has been commemorated with the ‘Best CX Transformation Award’ at the prestigious 5th NXT CX Summit India, in recognition for its contribution towards engineering zero-friction customer experiences for its clients.

Delighting the modern customer has never been tougher. With the explosion of devices, channels, information, network, and choices - they have plenty of everything.

This choice of more has led to tectonic shifting of consumer behavior and buying patterns. With ever evolving customer behaviors, brands need to build a CX strategy that evolves as rapidly as their customers.

NeoSOFT - a global leader in digital &amp; CX transformation, over the past few years has worked extensively with renowned brands and new age disruptors to help them create winning CX strategies. As a result, their customers have marched straight ahead in the great CX race, delighting existing customers and winning new ones.

The “Best CX Transformation” is an acknowledgement of NeoSOFT’s zero-friction CX offering that creates a connected, hyper-personalized & adaptive experience for customers. At the event, CX experts from NeoSOFT also delivered a key-note on how to create winning CX strategies, placing emphasis on building digital capabilities across customer touch-points.

‘’This is a gratifying win that reaffirms value creation for our clients. Leveraging our zero-friction customer experience offering, our clients have been able to build significant barriers to entry, creating a strong competitive advantage, says Nishant Rathi, Founder & CEO of NeoSOFT.”

These evolving and demanding times outline the importance of CX in redefining how a business will grow now and in the future, with a clear emphasis on differentiation, personalization, and customer experience.

The winners will be those companies who are tuned-in with how customers want to do business with them, adds Rathi.

The modern day customer expects brands to deliver consistent experience across touchpoints. The emphasis today should be on creating a fluid ecosystem that can combine technology with human touch points to deliver exceptional customer experience.

Building digital capabilities that can deliver hyper-personalization across channels and at scale is how brands will win the great CX race.

About NeoSOFT Technologies:

NeoSOFT is a CMMi Level 5 global IT consulting & digital services provider, with operations in 5 continents. It has a total of 4000+ workforce and recently celebrated 25+ years of inception.

