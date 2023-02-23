Netizens go crazy with Aoora and Nitanshi as they talk about Kpop Trends

Nitanshi Goel, an award winning actress and social media sensation hosted a K-POP trend show for Amazon live, and had KPop singer Aoora as her guest.

There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture.

My huge fan following in India and Korea is in fact, a major reason why I love to style myself in both the looks. K-pop idols always share their appreciation towards their fans and find ways to interact with fans who’ve been supporting them since the beginning. I also love to share everything with my Digital family whom I call ‘Nitanshians’ says Nitanshi .

K-POP singer Aoora added energy to Amazon live show with his style and moves .

Aoora featured along with Nitanshi on Amazon LiVe and also his first Indo Korean Pop song Tere Jaise , said that India is a country rich in cultures, we always look forward to learn and embrace the great cultural adaptions in India. As the youth of this great country has a deep passion and love towards Music. We look forward to entertain them and get entertained by the varied and deep rooted music culture of the country .

This was first time ever that Amazon featured an international Kpop artist on there Amazon live stream .

Both Nitanshi and Aoora gave there fans complete entertainment and Kpop styling tips on this very engaging Indo Korean show .

We look forward to many such collaborations in future

This very unique Kpop trend stream is likely to attract youth segment who live Kpop culture to the platform .

We cannot wait to see these two very amazing and talented stars together.

