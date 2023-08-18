Neuphony and JIIT Noida Join Forces to Launch the Largest Brain-Computer Interface Lab

Neuphony, a pioneering neurotech business, and JIIT Noida, known for its commitment to innovation, have launched India's first and largest Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Lab. This collaboration has the potential to revolutionise the field of neurotechnology by providing students with unprecedented chances to explore the frontiers of brain-computer interaction, mental health applications, and cutting-edge research.

Neuphony, one of the world's top ten neurotech businesses and mental health innovators, has already established a presence in India with 17 Brain Gyms and 7 more in Europe. With prestigious clients such as IISC, Nimhans, and IIT Mandi, the organisation has continually proved its commitment to the advancement of brain-related technologies.

This alliance, the brainchild of Neuphony's visionary founders, both of whom are JIIT Noida alumni, represents a unique confluence of knowledge, resources, and shared desire. This dynamic collaboration intends to catapult India into a new era of neurotechnology by fostering collaboration between academics and industry that has the potential to transform human-machine interaction and mental health treatments.

The enormous Brain-Computer Interface Lab outfitted with over ten cutting-edge gadgets, is the focal point of this collaboration. This facility will allow JIIT Noida students to explore the intriguing world of neurotechnology, stimulating innovation in fields like brain-controlled wheelchairs, home automation, neuromarketing, and brain-controlled robots. Students will obtain not only theoretical understanding but also hands-on experience in designing real applications with the guidance and support of Neuphony's seasoned R&D team.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with JIIT Noida to launch this unparalleled Brain-Computer Interface Lab," Neuphony's founder said of the collaboration. This effort has the potential to change how we engage with technology while also addressing critical aspects of mental health. We hope to spark a surge of creativity that will change the future of neurotech by encouraging the curiosity of young brains."

"This collaboration with Neuphony perfectly aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping our students with cutting-edge knowledge," said Prof. Vikas Saxena (Director & Head CSE & IT and Bodh Raj Mehta (Vice Chancellor), JIIT Noida. “The BCI Lab exemplifies our shared vision of using neurotechnology's potential to make a significant difference, and we are thrilled to see what ideas and achievements emerge from this cooperation."

The Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) is a prestigious institution located in Noida, India, backed by Jaypee Group. JIIT maintains high educational standards and offers quality technical education in IT and related fields. The institute boasts world class infrastructure with well-equipped facilities for academic and research purposes including 2 super computers, world class Digital Learning centre, and many more. ALL major IT companies Like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Intel, Oracle, Amazon, E & Y, SAP, delloite etc visits every year to recruit UG and PG students of JIIT.

The relationship takes a comprehensive approach, ranging from collaborative research and development to faculty and student training. The engineering skill of Neuphony will not only excite JIIT students, but will also give them project ideas, sponsorships, stipends, and promotional chances. Furthermore, Neuphony's aid goes beyond the Lab's walls, including assistance with patent filings, commercialization, entrepreneurship, and industrial alliances.

This relationship, thanks to Neuphony's broad network and experience, will effortlessly connect JIIT Noida with notable partners such as IIT Mandi and Nimhans, promoting an environment of holistic growth and inquiry.

The global community is eagerly awaiting the revolutionary improvements and novel solutions that are certain to emerge from the Neuphony-JIIT collaboration as it pioneers a new frontier in neurotechnology.

