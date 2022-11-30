New Canada Immigration Level Plan 2023-2025 released!

November 6, 2022 – Canada has just released its Immigration Level Plan for 2023 – 2025. The Canadian government is setting “record-breaking” immigration goals to bring in 1.5 million new immigrants by 2025 to help facilitate the labor shortages.

The new & improved Canada Immigration Level Plan for 2023-2025 will act as a guide for the number of immigrants - to be welcomed over the coming three years. The immigration goals include growing the economy, reuniting families, and offering asylum to refugees fleeing hardships abroad.

New immigration targets announced

Drastic labor shortages in Canada have led many to turn to immigration. The new immigration plan embraces immigration as a strategy to help employers in Canada find potential workers. It seeks to attract the skills required to fill in shortages across key sectors in the country including Healthcare, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, and Technology.

According to the plan, Canada will aim to invite –

465,000 new immigrants in 2023.

485,000 new immigrants in 2024.

500,000 new immigrants in 2025.

The plan highlights the increased focus on attracting new immigrants to different regions of the country – including small towns and rural communities. It also aims to increase regional programs such as the Provincial Nominee Program and the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program to address the targeted labor shortages.

Express Entry and PNP targets will rise

Express Entry remains Canada’s most popular pathway for economic immigration. It currently manages three Federal High Skilled (FHS) programs including the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

The targets for Express Entry under the 2023 -2025 plan under Express Entry including Principal Applicants, Spouses, and Dependents will rise to 82,880 in 2023, 109,020 in 2024, and 114,000 in 2025.

The second-most preferred Canadian immigration pathway, the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) will be another leading intake pathway for economic immigrants. Canada’s PNP targets will increase to 105,500 in 2023, 110,000 in 2024, and 117,500 in 2025.

Higher PGP admissions

Canada also has the mandate to reunite families. Canada’s Family Class Sponsorship is the second-largest permanent residence class set out by the Immigration Level Plan for 2023 – 2025, right after economic immigration. Candidates applying under the Family Class Sponsorship are nominated for Canada PR by a spouse, partner, children, or other family members.

Canada will seek to welcome some 80,000 new immigrants per year under the Spouses, Partners, and Children program. Intake targets for the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) will rise to 28,500 in 2023, 34,000 in 2024, and 36,000 in 2025.

Refugee and humanitarian targets

Canada has developed a reputation for extending invitations to asylum seekers and displaced persons fleeing unsafe situations in their home countries. Refugee and Humanitarian immigrants have also been allocated under the new Immigration Level Plan for 2023 – 2025.

Owing to the ongoing efforts to complete several campaigns such as welcoming over 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Canada currently has high humanitarian class targets.

On the other hand, the overall refugee class targets will be 76,000 in 2023, 76,000 in 2024, and 72,750 in 2025.

Why are Higher Immigration Targets needed?

“Look, folks, it’s simple to me. Canada needs more people,” Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told in a press conference.

Canada has been historically welcoming a high number of immigrants to help “support & sustain” its economy. As of now, Canada is currently facing drastic labor shortages – alongside nearly 1 million job vacancies. Both are the driving factors behind the higher immigration targets.

According to statistics, the 1 million job vacancy shortage was an increase of 2.7% from the previous peak in the last quarter – and over 80% above pre-pandemic levels. This has been the highest on record over the past years. Job vacancies have continued to rise in numerous sectors throughout the country. Some of the hardest-hit sectors include Healthcare and Social Assistance. The demand for professionals in these sectors has been skyrocketing due to the aging population and post-pandemic situations.

Canadian employers are struggling to find the right people to fill in the vacancies. To help address the acute shortage of skilled workers, Canada has turned to immigration to fill the record number of job vacancies in the country.

With the upcoming record-breaking immigration targets, now is the best time to immigrate to Canada.

Don’t know where to start?

