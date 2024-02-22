New Certification Courses in Audit Analysis and Forensics Introduced by DES Pune University and Riskpro

India, 22nd February 2024: On 3rd February 2024, the DES Pune University (DES PU), known for its educational excellence, joined hands with Riskpro Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in risk management education. This collaboration heralds a significant milestone bridging academia and industry, as both the institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce two certification courses in Analysis for Auditors and Forensic Accounting.

Currently tailored for the School of Engineering and Technology, this course aims to foster an analytical mindset among students by prioritizing critical thinking, data analysis, and financial comprehension. These skills are essential for students to flourish in their professional journeys.

MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Narendra Karmarkar, who is a distinguished Indian mathematician recognized as an ISI highly cited researcher, and Dr. Prasad Khandekar, Vice-Chancellor, DES Pune University.

Dr. R.S Acharya, President, DES Pune University, expressed his views on the partnership, stating, “As President of DES PU, I am delighted to announce our partnership with Riskpro Management Consulting. Through certification courses in Analysis for Auditors and Forensic Accounting, we endeavor to equip students with essential skills for the professional realm. This collaboration underscores our dedication to academic excellence and the preparation of students for future success.”

Under the collaborative agreement, Riskpro will initially offer two certification courses: Analysis for Auditors and Forensic Accounting. Each course will carry two credits in the curriculum, providing students with a comprehensive and industry-relevant education.

Mr. Mayur Joshi, Founding Director, Riskpro Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd., expressed his gratitude for the partnership, saying, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to DES Pune University. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Prof. Prasad D Khandekar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of DESPU for entrusting us with the opportunity to collaborate with their esteemed institution. Together, we eagerly anticipate making a lasting impact on the educational landscape and equipping students with the skills needed for success in the evolving job market.”

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed by Dr. Sanjeevani Shelke, Joint Registrar, DES Pune University, solidifying the commitment of both organizations to academic excellence and the holistic development of students.

Furthermore, the collaboration marked the presence of Mr. Apurva Joshi, Head Technology & Due Diligence Practice, Riskpro Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd and Mr. Pranav Joshi, Chief Manager, Riskpro Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

This partnership between DESPU and Riskpro Management Consulting represents a fusion of academic prowess and industry expertise, poised to shape the future of education and empower students to excel in the professional world.

To know more, visit: DES Pune University (DESPU) and Riskpro Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

