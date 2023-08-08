New expressions of art with Parul University’s Faculty of Fine Arts: Moulding creativity for newer ways of thinking

India, 7th August 2023: Understanding the importance of the creative mind towards the advancement of society, the Vadodara-based institute of high learning, Parul University offers one the most sought-after grooming in Fine Arts in India via its holistic Bachelor's degree in Visual Arts. With this Bachelor of Visual Arts (Fine Arts), the Faculty of Fine Arts of the leading Indian university is resolved to offer a comprehensive platform to budding artists. Parul University’s Faculty of Fine Arts reckons that the domain has always been an essential mode of expression for the thoughts, ideas and spirit of one’s times, and more importantly, the mirror to the human psyche. Therefore by nurturing the study of Fine Arts and its practice, the institution, in its unique way, seeks to keep the creative spirit of our society alive.

About the vision, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University says, “Creativity is an integral part of the human story, which is propelled by great thinkers and artists who have it in them to be trendsetters, rebels, and harbingers of change. The vision behind Parul University's Faculty of Fine Art is to tend to the imaginative powers of the future generation so that transformative ideas can be conceived, leading to newer ways of looking at the world around us. What sets us apart from the host of art schools across India, is that we strive to offer global exposure to our cohort and instill a cosmopolitan mindset, leading our candidates to produce works that don’t just have a regional appeal but the potential for global appreciation. As a result, our cutting-edge curriculum is specially crafted to hold both heritage art forms as well as modern and international media of expression.”

The program, comprising specialisation in Painting, Sculpture and Applied Arts, is designed by foremost artists and faculty members to provide a robust foundation in academic and heritage knowledge of arts to the candidates along with the scope to unleash their imagination. Moreover, to promote creative and extensive skill sets in the discipline, the faculty has brought together state-of-the-art facilities, enabling the cohort to unravel their artistic temperament. The world-class facilities include the Illustration and Drawing Studio, the Digital Fab Lab for 3D printing, the Interior Design Studio, the Photography & Videography Studio, the Pattern cutting Studio and the Garment Construction Lab.

Further, given the array of expert teaching staff from premier institutions such as NID and NIFTs, it is evident that the faculty knows the significance of valuable mentorship in the development of creative skills. Additionally, to inspire students further in their artistic pursuits, the Faculty of Fine Arts exposes its cohort to many notable designers and exhibitions. In addition to the holistic curriculum, such exposure is instrumental in revealing to the candidates the endless possibilities that the domain has as well as giving them a glimpse of the leading works in the field.

All in all, Parul University, which since its inception has been focused on innovation and social change, seeks to give rise to new voices in art that will redefine our lens to perceive the world around us. Moreover, Fine Arts is a powerful tool for evoking sensitivity in candidates, making them not just good artists but also excellent and humane leaders. In a way, the institution with its Faculty of Fine Arts endeavours to outline, via the values and the works it promotes, a humanitarian framework for future leadership.

