New India-Africa cooperation ushering in an era of sustainable agriculture for the continent

A new era of cooperation between India and African countries is bringing a range of benefits to the agricultural sectors of both regions. The cooperation is focused on improving agricultural productivity and helping farmers in both regions to adapt to the changing climate.

One of the key areas of cooperation is the exchange of agricultural inputs and technology. India is one of the world's leading producers of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, and African countries are keen to access these inputs to improve the productivity of their own agriculture sectors.

Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd is one of the leading companies in this exchange, with three decades of intensive experience in this field. With its strong global presence in 70 countries, 6 international offices, and exclusive distribution networks in India, Russia, and C.I.S and West Africa.

The Parijat group of companies offers international quality products ethically produced and sourced. According to Mr Shivraj Anand (Head of international marketing and distribution) “We are a knowledge and value-enhancing contributor across the value chain to all the stakeholders in the agricultural sector. We have been serving farmers in west Africa by building partnerships and supplying quality cost-effective crop protection chemicals for the last 10 years”. In recent years, Parijat Industries has taken steps to strengthen its partnerships with African countries in this area. For example, Parijat Mali is a Malian company with offices in Bamako and an upcoming manufacturing facility in Sikkaso. It is West Africa’s pioneering integrated Pesticide Formulation Plant.

With distribution offices in Mali, Togo, Burkina Faso and Tanzania, Parijat Industries has deployed teams of agronomist to work with local farmers helping them with knowledge and guiding to enable them with increased yields

Cotton crop is a very significant crop in these parts of Africa and Parijat has deep involvement in local agricultural community

Another important area of cooperation is in the development of new fertilizers and pesticides. Parijat is a leader in the production of these inputs, and African countries are keen to access the latest technology to improve the productivity of their own agriculture sectors. Parijat is working with African researchers and farmers to develop new, more effective inputs that are more suited to local conditions and farming practices.

In addition to these initiatives, Parijat is also providing more general support to African countries to help improve the overall productivity of their agriculture sectors. For example, providing training programs and capacity-building initiatives to help farmers to better understand and use the latest inputs and technologies.

As per Shivraj, this cooperation between India and African countries is bringing real benefits to the agricultural sectors of both regions. By improving productivity, farmers are able to produce more food, earn more income, and build more sustainable communities.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have editorial/journalistic involvement of Hindustan Times.