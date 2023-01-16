New Land Visas Is Here To Change The Immigration Game!

Touched by the pitiable condition of innumerable disappointed immigration aspirants, highly motivated and like-minded professionals have collaborated to launch a new Immigration & Visa firm – New Land Visas. The sole purpose and objective of this new venture is to make all possible efforts in helping immigration applicants in realizing their overseas aspirations.

Founder of New Land Visas Mr. Harmeet Singh & Mr. Tushar Chandola is highly enthusiastic to share the story behind the highly ambitious and prized initiative. “Immigration is an incredibly volatile and highly vying sector. Having been an active participant of this space for many years, we have launched New Land Visas to bring about a transformation in the very experience and end-results for immigration hopefuls. It was quite heart-wrenching for us to see how several immigration aspirants invested so much time, money and efforts and in the end face disappointment for having made the wrong choice.

For many immigration agents and consultants these gullible people are nothing but sources of easy income. So we have now made it our goal to offer responsive, time and cost effective immigration process to applicants. We have made a beginning by becoming the change that we wish to bring about in the immigration and overseas careers space. Our endeavor is that every deserving candidate becomes successful in immigrating to their dream overseas destination. We will be their reliable and trusted partner in their life-transforming journey to the NEW LAND”

Equipped with the years of experience in living the entire process of immigration application from the scratch, we have been able to devise an apt solution to cater to the needs of the applicants. A Personal Case Manager (PCM) at Newlandvisas is assigned to every immigration candidate. It is the responsibility of this Manager to offer end-to-end support, guidance and facilitation to the client for ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience. By focusing on one applicant at a time, successful end-results are assured.

The PCM will have constant communication with the client to ensure comfortable and smooth experience. One biggest advantage of dedicated PCM is that processing immigration journey becomes as swift as possible. It is not just well-crafted processes and SOPs that are ensured by a highly skilled team that sets us apart.

The presence of a lively and transparent ambience is what brings out the whole difference. The entire idea behind the simplified and responsive immigration solution is that an individual has the right to know and receive a clear picture of how their hard-earned money is being utilized. Apart from all the ease and convenience that comes with the PCM, we also offer customized payment options to stand true to our inclusive policy.

So for all the immigration aspirants and overseas career hopefuls seeking a reliable and affordable solution to all their challenges and worries, New Land Visas is the sole solution. We assure that with our expertise, flawless advice and strategic solutions you can reach the ‘NEW LAND’ that you have been dreaming of.

Come; join us in this journey of transformation for you and the immigration space.

About New Land Visas:

New Land Visas is a full-service and professional Immigration and Visa Firm registered with the immigration authorities in Canada. We are based out of Delhi NCR and fully equipped with the expertise and required resources to manage all types of immigration applications and Visa categories.

To know more about New Land Visas Immigration call us at +91 9711-563-564 or mail us info@newlandvisas.com .

