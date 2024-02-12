New Office Launch in Hong Kong After India and Dubai, Aims for Fourth in Ghana

Dubai/ 12 February 2024: HJ Real Estates, a leading property channel partner and advisor in Dubai, announced the inception of its business operation in Hong Kong last year in November, recording a major leap to compete in the international property market. The business now targets the West African real estate market and shall announce its launch in Ghana shortly.

Headquartered in Dubai, HJ Real Estates has a staunch dominance over the Dubai property market, especially in the off-plan projects, followed by India and now Hong Kong.

The expansion of its third office in Hong Kong at unit 1707, Tower 2, Silvercord Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, speaks of HJ Real Estates' potential in the real estate sector and commitment to providing quality property services to a diverse and dynamic market.

Ever since its inception, this booming real estate company has dealt exclusively in Dubai properties, serving end-to-end needs of the clients dedicatedly. HJ Real Estates aims to provide quality and personalized service, making every deal an unforgettable experience for its clients.

Director’s Message

Mr. Jasbier Siingh Sachdeva, Director and one of the key pillars of HJ Real Estates, proudly expressed his company's global expansion and the upcoming launch, stating, "Our efforts worked well and we aim to penetrate deeper into the international property market. HJ Real Estates is all set to expedite the Hong Kong property market, meeting the end-to-end needs of the investors. We always believe in setting high standards and exploring ways to deliver the best to our clients. Our presence is quite strong in Dubai and India, and now our prime focus is to achieve the same in the Hong Kong and Ghana real estate sector."

The upcoming Ghana office is bound to perform and pose competition, contending its presence in the international property market.

The expansion into Hong Kong and Ghana regions aligns with the company's set objective of being one of the eminent leaders in the international real estate market, catering comprehensive solutions and offering lasting relationships to its clients.

(L-R): Mr. Jasbier Siingh Sachdeva, Executive Director, HJ Real Estates, and Sathbir Siingh Sachdeva, Co-Founder, HJ Real Estates.

With over 14+ years of experience in the real estate market, the founders of HJ Real Estates look forward to competing their expertise in the international realty sector, exploring the varied dynamics in the present competitive market.

Stepping into the South African property market is just the start, there are more branch set-ups aligned going forward in 2024.

About HJ Real Estates:

HJ REAL ESTATES, one of the best property management companies in Dubai, has been in the property business for over 14 years and has been the cornerstone of Dubai’s off-plan real estate sector. It's one of the fastest growing companies and a reliable real estate channel partner, known for its customer-pro service and confidence. Ensuring client satisfaction, maintaining transparency, and upholding integrity are its core values. Building lasting relationships with clients and going the extra mile to deliver the best, is what truly defines HJ Real Estates.

Website: www.hjrealestates.com.

