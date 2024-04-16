New Rules for Spouse Open Work Permits in Canada: eligibility Criteria for Work Permit 2024

On January 22, 2024, the Canadian department made various changes and one of them is IRCC said spouse open work permit is not eligible for undergraduate and college programs. The detailed information about it is given below so it is advisable to read the whole text carefully and attentively.

Recent updates on Public- Private Colleges Partnership

The government of Canada changed some rules related to public and private partnership. This is supposed to be change on 1st September 2024, but now implemented on 15th may 2024. The international graduate of under public and private college program are not eligible for post-graduation work permit after completing their courses. Only those students who completed their studies from public institutions get their post-graduation work permit. Moreover, international aspirants can check the list from the official website, so they can get an accurate information of whether they are eligible for work-permit or not. In order to anticipate the programmes that have been impacted by the information, the IRCC will continue to work with the provinces and territories.

Facilitating Spousal Employment: Exploring the Dynamics of Work Permits

For many worldwide college students pursuing their schooling in Canada, the opportunity of your partner and being capable of work can continuously improve their experience. Canada gives opportunities for spouses of international college aspirants to acquire an open work allow, enabling them to work for any organization within the country, there are few example for who can eligible for open work permit: To qualify for an open work allow as the spouse or common-regulation companion of an international aspirants, certain eligibility criteria should to be met. These standards range relying on the application is submitted.

For Applications on or after March 19, 2024, spouses or common-regulation partners can be eligible for Spouse open work permit if the global aspirants is enrolled in a master’s and doctoral degree course from well reputed university. There are some specific programs for spouses or partners of undergraduate learners. If Spouses of undergraduate aspirants choose one of this following professional degrees then the spouses can eligible to apply Spouse Open work Permit. The degree programs that one can choose for SOWP contains in this following list:

Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS, DMD)

Bachelor of Law and Juris Doctor (LLB, JD, BCL)

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Doctor of Optometry (OD)

Pharmacy (Pharm D, BS, BSc, B Pharm)

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing ( BSc, BSN, BNSc)

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng., BE, BASc)

Additionally, the spouse or commonplace-regulation partner need to provide evidence of admission inside the degree-program, which may be recognized through a valid letter of acceptance from Designated Learning Institution (DLI), evidence of enrolment letter, or receipts of your present academic studies.

For Applications Before, March 19, 2024:

Spouses or commonplace-regulation partners may be eligible for an open work permit if the international student meets the subsequent requirements:

Holds a valid study permit

Aspirants eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP)

International students attend full-time classes from well-known universities.

Advantages of spouse open work permit

There are various benefits for spouse open work permit, which are mentioned below the text:

Spouse can work and earn Canadian dollars while there application is in process.

You get a chance to living with your spouse while your application is still pending. One can get a chance to experience the life standard in Canada.

Spouse work permit is like an option to choose their worker in Canada. Employers prefer hiring of spousal work permit instead of choosing (LMIA).

International student may no need to feel stress and worried about work as they are with their spouse and their spouse is eligible for work.

Before getting PR in Canada spouse is eligible to get their work experience which is helpful for career growth. Getting enough working experience leads to generate higher income sources in Canada.

Note: Terms and conditions are applicable on the above text.

