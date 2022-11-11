New Zealand, a thorn in India's flesh in shorter formats

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A young Indian team will be up for its most challenging assignment when it travels to New Zealand for the ODI and T20I series. The island country has regularly rained on Indian parade and the upcoming white-ball clashes are all set to renew a simmering rivalry.

Affable and hospitable off the field, New Zealand tends to switch on the beast mode once it steps inside the boundary ropes. In the heat of the battle, the BlackCaps are superlative performers — bold, combative, and competitive. In recent times, India had to play out of their skins against them, and this time around expect New Zealand to make it tougher for them.

When it comes to the ODIs and T20Is, BlacksCaps, under the calm and calculated leadership of Kane Williamson, have simply been a revelation. If the contest is on their turf, trust them to push their performance up by notches. The likes of Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, and Finn Allen, backed by their speed merchants and crafty spin pair of Mitchel Santner and Ish Sodhi have given opposition teams much food for thought. The visitors might be without their seasoned performers, but they have the arsenal to have a go at the Black Caps to set up a series tantalizingly poised. Be sure your cricket fantasies will be tickled by some nail-biting contests, absorbing match-ups and last-ball thrillers.

The new India T20I captain Hardik Pandya is well-versed with New Zealand’s strengths but the flamboyant all-rounder faces the test of marshalling a new-look unit under demanding conditions favouring pace and swing. In the absence of superstars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pandya and the ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan will have to pull rabbits out of their hats to come on top of their wily opponents.

New Zealand’s progress in international cricket, especially from 2015 onwards, is for all to see. India, forged into a top team by the brilliance of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, has not been this alarmed. If at all, it has made the encounters between the two sides rather gripping. Their recent face-offs are replete with enthralling and heart-stopping moments.

A look into the statistics confirms how New Zealand has always given India a run for its money in ODIs and T20Is. In 110 ODIs played between India and New Zealand, India has won 55 ODIs and New Zealand is snapping at its heels with 49 wins — 1 tied match and five ending with no result.

Talk about the T20Is and the scale gets more balanced. The two countries have played 20 matches with a win-loss record of 9-9 (two matches were tied). However, India’s winning percentage (50%) against NZ in T20Is is worse when compared to its record against other ICC full members in T20Is.

The 2020 Indian tour to the island country is a classic case in point. The tour started with pulsating T20I contests where two games were tied, and the result had to be decided in super overs. Though India registered a 5-0 sweep, it was far more thrilling than what the score-line suggested.

After India walked away with the first two T20Is, New Zealand came back roaring in the third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. A fascinating contest on a slow pitch went all the way to a scintillating Super Over and produced one of the best T20I finishes. Kane Williamson was at his best with a blistering 95 off 48 balls and picked India's death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah for a flurry of boundaries. Mohammed Shami came to the Indian rescue by stopping New Zealand on its track and the match spilled on to the super over. It took a special effort from Rohit Sharma to carry India to the finish line with two sixes off the last two balls.

Stung by the T20I defeat, New Zealand shot back by whitewashing the visitors in the ODI (3-0) and Test series (2-0). Before that in 2019, it was New Zealand who had ended India's winning streak of 10 bilateral series in the shortest format.

The 2019 World Cup also brings to surface the painful memories of that classic slow-burner semi-final, when Martin Guptill’s direct throw caught a scampering MS Dhoni short of the crease to cut short the Indian dreams.

Not too long ago in 2016, the two teams were engaged in a stellar white ball battle on the Indian soil. Putting up a commendable fight, New Zealand managed to take two games off India, who went on to narrowly clinch the ODI series 3-2.

Going down the memory lane, New Zealand’s only ICC title then — 2000 Champions Trophy in Nairobi — came at India’s cost. The Kiwis beat India by four wickets and Chris Cairns’ unbeaten 102 overshadowed Sourav Ganguly’s 117 to leave the Indians high and dry.

One of the magical moments of Indian cricket came when Chetan Sharma in 1987 became the first bowler to grab a hat-trick in a World Cup, and it was against New Zealand. Riding on Sharma’s hat-trick and Sunil Gavaskar’s stroke-filled century, India pulled off a memorable nine-wicket triumph.

In fact, New Zealand and India’s maiden contest in a World Cup was also a close affair. Back in 1975 in Manchester, after electing to bat, India were quickly staring at the barrel at 94/5. However, 70 from Syed Abid Ali helped them reach 230. In reply, New Zealand captain Glenn Turner led from the front with an unbeaten 114 and helped his team reach the target with seven balls remaining.

The list can go onSo, what makes New Zealand such fierce competitors in shorter formats? For years the country has carried the tags of bridesmaid and underdogs who punched above their weight in major events. But there is more to that.

Away from the spotlight, the Black Caps have assiduously plotted their game-plans as a galvanised unit, successfully marching to deep stages of a tournament. Besides being superb tacticians, communicators, and fielders, New Zealand is one side which is a master in reading and adapting to the conditions. Their defeat of India in Nagpur in 2016 T20I World Cup underlines this point. Unlike India which picked two spinners, New Zealand went with three on a sluggish track and boy did they not send shockwaves by skittling India to 79 in defending their 126/7.

While New Zealand sure knows how to throw India to its wits end, this Indian brigade will be restless to carry forward this rivalry and recreate new history. Starting November 18 — it will be match on!

