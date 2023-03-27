New-age consulting firm Cognitute enters India, bringing outcome-driven strategies to Startups

Women entrepreneurs and start-ups can look forward to getting a much-needed strategic boost for their business ideas from a global management consulting firm that is run by passionate experts who promise to bring a supportive and revolutionary outcome-assured model to help Indian businesses grow.

Cognitute Consultants has partnered with disruptive leaders from seed-stage start-ups to corporate entities worldwide, spanning Singapore, UK, Japan, and US markets, to bring innovative solutions to the most daunting challenges in the business world. The consulting firm is now expanding its base in India with revolutionary advisory services, where desired outcomes are assured through strategies that promise tangible business metrics.

The firm has generated superlative shareholder returns by providing market-tested solutions for challenges faced by women leaders and start-ups through in-house and partnered experts who transform value-driven passionate business leaders' vision to reality.

“Our studios are where innovations meet aspirations and passions fuel collaborations, to enhance the core competencies of an organisation,” said Cognitute CEO, Ms Bhargavi Agrawal. “We have a team of industry and functional experts who are well-versed in capturing and showcasing the greatest values of an organisation through innovation, collaborative planning, and deep social consciousness.”

Management consulting is a vital service for businesses looking to improve their operations, increase their efficiency, and maximising their profits. They can play an increasingly important role in helping women entrepreneurs and startups - traditionally disadvantaged due to their minority status - by providing them with tools and strategies to deal with challenges like gender bias, limited access to funding, and lack of mentorship.

For women entrepreneurs and startups, Cognitute can provide help to build sustainable operating models to generate steady growth while preparing to lead new frontiers in the future. The consulting firm has been in the news lately for their ethical approach to driving sustainable growth for businesses through agile outcome-driven engagements that go beyond lofty ideation and empty promises. Their community of diverse global teams comprises experts who have knowledge and know-how in a vast number of sectors and use their experience to help younger players achieve economic success.

Empowering the right entrepreneurs through their philosophical rule of zero engagement retainer and Pro-bono consulting until the outcome is achieved and its transformational consulting 4.0 framework deployed at nascent digital ventures and startups has been found to benefit many stakeholders, ultimately leading to a bigger social impact and meaningful positive change.

Cognitute's metrics-assured business consulting services focus on critical issues and opportunities in the areas of strategy, operations, digital transformation, advanced analytics, growth, and marketing. They have a strong team of industry experts from around the world who provide research-based insights and market-tested strategies to businesses in fields ranging from D2C, e-commerce, and Fintech, to Information Technology and education to retail.

For more information on Cognitute's Consulting Practices, please visit https://cognitute.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.