Newron: Managing India’s next set of K-12 modern schools

In India, schools are generational-run institutions, meaning, they were established or founded by one generation and then are taken over by the next generation and so on. But covid has given a reality check to most of the schools. By nature of it, they are extremely operationally intensive businesses, you can't run them properly unless you are bleeding a lot of money on a day-to-day basis. As we all know, there’s so much effort and money put into building a school and undoubtedly, each school carries its own legacy, image, and brand name in the market.

Newron, a school revamping company is making headlines these days because of its ways to modernize institutions and make education even more effective by using the tech-based M-a-a-S model led by Swoyan Satyendu, Founder and CEO and Harshit Sharma, co-founder of Newron. Taking such problems into consideration, they answer some of the frequently asked questions.

Ques 1. What's the problem statement?

Now, schools are built, in India, not just for philanthropy, but also, to have a positive image in society, therefore the existing management simply has no clue as to what should be done with the school as they lack interest, and acumen or simply are not able to run the school efficiently leading to financial losses in the day-to-day operations

Ques 2. What does Newron offer?

Newron is amongst India's first new-age school Revamping startups. Its USP lies in it being a Management as a Service company, where we take over the entire management operational control of the school, without letting the existing management lose control of their school building or land assets.

Ques 3. What is Newron Model?

The M-A-A-S model of Newron works in two ways, firstly the Revenue Sharing Model where

we take over the entire operational control of the school, the entire Balance sheets & P&Ls, establishing our own Tech, SOPs, and Processes in place and give the existing management a percentage cut on the gross revenue made by the school, ensuring they still have enough skin in the game, without any hassles of running the school now, and also, keeping ownership of all the assets. Secondly, the Lease Rental Model, where we take up the existing school, on a long lease rental, makes a complete redo of the school in terms of academics, co-academics, and infrastructure facilities. The existing management gets a decided rental on a monthly/yearly basis.

Ques 4. How are you ensuring the efficiency of school operations, once you take over the school?

The team at Newron has spent years of hard work, passion, and persistence, combining all the experiences of the school industry to build a system that takes care of the entire need of a school. The whole process starts, right from the time, Newron gets a potential collaboration lead. The team, at Newron, carries out a complete 360-degree audit of the school, which is carried out at both the external and internal levels- External audit, helps us to visualize the potential of that prospect on multiple fronts, be it the market size, existing competitors, the infrastructure of the school, accessibility of students, etc. After that we do a thorough internal audit of the school, taking note of important nuances, like expectations of the management with regard to the future of the school, existing teachers' strengths, gaps in operational structures, etc.

Ques 5. What's the market size of this School market in India?

There are a total of 15 lakh schools in India, out of which, 3.38 lakh schools are private unaided schools. Even if we talk about Eastern India, where we are focused at the moment, we have a market of over 35000+ such schools. In terms of students and their parents, where quality affordable education is a major painting point, this statistic itself is more than 100+ million students.

Ques 6. What is Newron intending to do?

The number quoted above clearly shows that the school market is highly decluttered with a growing number of schools where operations are getting difficult to manage day by day. Through the ODM Chain of schools, which we are currently managing, we intend to bring such schools under 1 umbrella brand, where a standardized qualitative Education can be given to a child, with efficient operations at Scale. Spanning across 3 states, currently, we have 6500 students and we plan to reach 25000 students by 2025 covering more geographies and establishing new footprints.

By bridging the gap between management and schools, Newron and its founders are doing a tremendous job solving this major life crisis for the upcoming future generations. Newron is primarily concentrating on the fast scaling up of educational institutions powered by technology and digital approach to have a far greater influence on both parents and students across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.