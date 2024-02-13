NewTech Steels: Pioneering Excellence in Storage Tank/Silos Manufacturing

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: Founded in Delhi NCR by Mr. Atul Kumar and a team of dynamic professionals, New Tech Steels has emerged as a leading manufacturer of high-quality Zinc Aluminum steel storage tanks, Grain Silos, and prefabricated liquid storage tanks.

Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and top-tier quality, our goal is to solidify our position as the best in the industry.

Our diverse product lineup includes Silos, Zinc Aluminum tanks, liquid storage tanks, firefighting water storage tanks, ETP/STP storage tanks, RO, or DM water storage tanks and prefabricated, corrugated, galvanized steel tanks. They cater to a spectrum of industrial needs, offering solutions that seamlessly blend quality, innovation, and reliability.

CEO Priyank Kumar Chaudary emphasizes our dedication to excellence as evident in our role as ETP and STP storage tank providers in Delhi. Beyond crafting tanks, we contribute to water preservation for the ecosystem and future generations. Our firefighting steel storage tanks are engineered for emergencies, ensuring the protection of life and property.

Founder Mr. Atul Kumar envisioned New Tech Steel with a commitment to achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction. The team works tirelessly to provide premium quality storage tanks and grain silos, aiming to deliver "value for money" products.

Notable figures from the entertainment industry like Raj Babbar is opting for New Tech Steel's exclusive steel and aluminum tanks, recognizing the brand for its unmatched expertise and cutting-edge technology. The company's products have become a symbol of sophistication and reliability among the elite.

New Tech Steel's success story extends to metropolitan cities like Mumbai where its premium steel and aluminum tanks are becoming synonymous with modern and sustainable living. The urban landscape is witnessing a surge in demand for the company's diverse product lineup, which includes Silos, Zinc Aluminum tanks, liquid storage tanks, and more.

New Tech Steel is making strides with its unique services, known for unmatched expertise in designing storage solutions. With extensive industry experience, we bring unparalleled expertise to every project, offering diverse solutions from ZincAlume tanks to ETP and STP storage. Our customizable designs cater to specific application demands, ensuring top-notch quality with a focus on customer satisfaction.

In a groundbreaking announcement, New Tech Steel, the premier steel, and aluminum tank manufacturing company, reveals its visionary plans for the future. CEO Priyank Kumar Chaudhary declares a strategic roadmap aimed at elevating the company to new heights of innovation and sustainability.

Technological Advancements: New Tech Steel is set to invest heavily in cutting-edge technologies, ensuring the development of state-of-the-art steel and aluminum tanks. This commitment aligns with the company's ethos of delivering top-tier quality and staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

Expansion Beyond PAN India: Breaking geographical boundaries, New Tech Steel is gearing up for a significant expansion beyond PAN India level. The company aims to establish a wider footprint, reaching new markets and serving a global clientele such as Bhutan and Nepal with its premium storage solutions.

Many forthcoming projects will be inaugurated there involving the installation of ZINC aluminum tanks.

Green Initiatives: Embracing environmental responsibility, New Tech Steel announces plans for sustainable manufacturing practices. The company will focus on eco-friendly materials and processes, aligning with global efforts for a greener and more sustainable future.

Diversification of Product Portfolio: New Tech Steel is diversifying its product offerings to meet evolving requirements.

To know more about New Tech Steel company, you can go through its website www.newtechsteel.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.