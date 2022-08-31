Next 100x Meme Tokens For 2022 - Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu

Since meme cryptocurrencies came into the market, they have remained the rage. Dogecoin's (DOGE) vision of going to the moon and the rumours attracted more buyers to Shiba Inu’s (SHIB). These fun-loving tokens and coins have popular names backing them and have taken to building communities filled with benefits for users- utility and financial wise.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new meme token aiming to move wealth from monopolised industries into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. By building a blockchain ecosystem around its thriving community, Big Eyes (BIG) intends to make its token a wealth generator for its users and charitable endeavours.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a grounded meme token that has been around longer, with potential growth prospects that have caused the token economy to bounce back after every bear trend and crypto winter. These meme cryptocurrencies are on the list for maximum profit returns, and here is all you need to know about them.

What Is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a bridge that brings wealth-generating mechanisms to the DeFi space, using the lighthearted medium- of meme sharing and NFTs.

As expected of a meme token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cute cat with big eyes who got adopted by a scientist couple working at NASA. However, he was separated from his loving parents when tragedy struck and began the journey that took him through a series of events. The cat was then saved by a humpback whale from drowning, then dropped in Japan, where he learned how to make sushi and found his true strength.

Big Eye Coin (BIG) intends to be for the community, promoting unity and like-mindedness instead of individuality.

What Makes Big Eyes Coin Token Special?

Meme tokens have been relegated to having nothing substantial except hype. Even the original meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is perceived to have little utility and a low perspective of future growth. Changing that narrative, Big Eyes (BIG) will begin with an evidence-based hype campaign involving full action from presales to the end of its roadmap. The native token, BIG, will be majorly owned by its community without giving unfair advantages to major institutions or centralised bodies.

Big Eyes will incorporate a no-tax policy, removing the fees charged for transactions. However, for the benefit of users, there will be a dynamic tax system to include fees for Auto Burn functions, LP Acquisition, and the Marketing Wallet.

In addition to the Big Eyes Swap, BIG will be available on various crypto exchanges starting with Uniswap, making it easy for buyers to purchase the token easily. Furthermore, Big Eyes' journey on vast bodies of water to Japan created a desire to help the ecosystem. With an Eco for Eco plan, Big Eyes (BIG) shifts wealth to the DeFi ecosystem for users and gives to the world’s ecosystem through charitable donations. It preserves nature and puts Big Eyes (BIG) in the spotlight. A perfect win-win.

Big Eyes Coin Tokenomics

The Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem has a team of hardworking cats. From the Top Cat - in charge of dealing with Musk-like activities, Law Cat- with vast knowledge of crypto to the Tech Cat, who navigates the matrix, each has a role to play.

There will be a total of two hundred billion BIG tokens in supply to be distributed-

70% of tokens will be sold via a public presale,

20% for Exchanges.

5% marketing wallet.

5% visibly held for charity.

Big Eyes (BIG) will also have its NFT collection, NFT Sushi Crew, where each NFT will have a 10% tax, and the tax will be distributed-

4% distributed to the original seller

5% allocated to holders.

1% to charity.

Why Should You Buy The Big Eyes Coin Token?

For starters, the true value of Big Eyes (BIG) comes from its community. Many crypto tokens for projects are owned by a small number of people, with BIG, users get a fair chance to buy and own.

Big Eyes cat-team is unrelenting in their marketing strategy to make the token the most influential meme crypto beginning this year. NFT events will feature pieces to further bring awareness to Big Eyes as an all-encompassing token, with absolute gains and eco-friendly activities.

Plus, Big Eyes users will be opportune to enjoy myriad rewards from regular giveaways of BIG coins, NFTs, and merch.

The Decentralised Ecosystem of Shiba Inu

The 12th highest cryptocurrency according to market capitalization and the second meme token to be launched has come a long way since its inception as an experiment to build a decentralised spontaneous community. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralised cryptocurrency and altcoin based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, launched for the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. Shiba Inu has also been nicknamed the “Dogecoin killer” for its enormous popularity, rivalling the first meme cryptocurrency, DOGE.

Shiba Inu shot through the roof in 2021 as one of the best-performance cryptos in the market. After its initial launch in 2020, the meme token attracted buyers in tons, and prices were up over 10,000%. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes a Shiba Swap, a metaverse, a line of rare NFTs, and a layer-2 solution to help scale transaction costs. There is also an emphasis on decentralisation, as the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is governed by its community, and the benefits system is open to all users.

Shiba InuTokenomics

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has three separate but interwoven entities:

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) protocol for financial transactions.

SHIB, as the governance and native token.

Shiba Community for founders, developers, and users.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) also has two other utility tokens; LEASH and BONE. There are 589 trillion SHIB tokens, a total supply of 107,647 LEASH and 250,000,000 BONE tokens.

Why Should You Buy Shiba Inu Token?

SHIB has the hype and the utility. It might never reach Bitcoin or Ethereum in terms of market cap and cryptocurrency price, but it sure has financial advantages.

Users can bury BONE and earn tBONE, plus percentage liquidity of all USDT swap returns. Staking LEASH produces tLEASH, and a percentage return on transactions.

Some social media platforms accept SHIB as a medium for tipping creators. Companies that provide other services from automobiles to movie theatres also accept SHIB as payment.

Final Thoughts

There are several reasons why people purchase cryptocurrencies. However, finding a crypto coin that speaks to your interests and has a themed aim of generating wealth washes on your doorstep like Big Eyes is a significant opportunity to earn.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Presale: https://bigeyes.space/#signup

