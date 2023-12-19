Next-gen Healthcare in Patna - MFine and Saral Pathlab's Collaborative Leap

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 18: Patna, Bihar, renowned for its rich diversity, now joins the list of MFine's milestones and services in collaboration with the esteemed Saral Pathlab Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2017, MFine is a healthcare platform that provides on-demand professional diagnostics and health check-up services accessible from the convenience of homes or offices. Redefining primary healthcare, MFine offers comprehensive omni-channel services at your convenience.

Founded in 2014, Saral Pathlab Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a pivotal entity in delivering outstanding Diagnostics and Pathology services to the inhabitants of Patna. With a dedicated service record spanning nine years, Saral Pathlab Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a reliable and reputable presence in the healthcare sector of Patna.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and comprehensive healthcare services, Mfine has collaborated with Saral Pathlab Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration aims to take the leap from regional to national standards while bringing omni-channel Next-gen healthcare solutions to the residents of Patna, ensuring that individuals can easily access high- quality medical services. Together, Mfine and Saral Pathlab Pvt. Ltd. strive to enhance the healthcare experience for thousands of patients every month.

Patnaites can now access 4500+ advanced Pathology tests along with Radiology tests, and other services like Doctor consultation, At-home lab tests, X-Rays and Scans, Care plans, etc. under one umbrella via the Mfine app.

Mayur Abhaya, MD & CEO of LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., lauds the impactful alliance between Mfine and Saral Pathlabs Pvt. Ltd. With Mfine's seamless customer experience featuring 4500+ tests and Saral Pathlab’s regional expertise, the collaboration is set to revolutionise healthcare in the city. Mayur confidently declares, “The Future of Healthcare is truly here! Our motto is One Mission, One Vision. This partnership surely promises growth.”

Dr. Kamlesh Kumar, M.D. PATH (AIIMS, New Delhi), Saral Pathlab Pvt. Ltd. says, “We have been expanding our horizon for the last 9 years with our Radiology division, and now with MFine’s collaboration, we will be offering an advanced Pathology menu along with a wider range of diagnostics services. Going from regional to national is a big step in attaining our aspirations of serving Bihar and the rest of the country, soon.”

About MFine

MFine – a market leader in Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, stands as an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare platform, offering users seamless access to top-notch integrated healthcare services and cutting-edge health management tools and trackers. Distinguished by its ISO 27001 certification, this health-tech platform collaborates with renowned hospitals, specialised doctors, and accredited diagnostics labs, ensuring a trustworthy and comprehensive healthcare experience for its users.

Mfine's robust healthcare network, already comprising 40+ Labs pan India, 8 Million + User base, 2 Thousand + Hospitals connected, 10 Thousand + Doctors connected, 5 Thousand + Business partners, and 200+ experience centres in 150+ cities, is expanding in Nashik, Maharashtra. This new collaboration will introduce franchisee-owned collection centres, reinforcing Mfine's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services across the region.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.