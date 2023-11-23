NFO Alert: Bajaj Finserv AMC Launches Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund, NFO Open From 24th November

Making wise investment decisions can be challenging when emotions come into play. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited aims to tackle this issue with its yet another hybrid scheme, i.e. the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund. Here, we’ll take you through the unique features of this scheme and the behavioural edge that make this scheme stand out.

The new fund offer (NFO) of this scheme will open for subscription on November 24 and close on December 8, 2023.

The Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund aims to capitalize on the potential upside of equities while limiting downsides. This is achieved through dynamic portfolio management, involving investments in equity, debt, money market instruments, and derivatives. It is essential to note that this scheme comes with a behavioural edge to avoid emotion-driven investment decisions.

Exploring the features of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

Dynamic asset allocation: Responding to market conditions, the fund adjusts asset allocation, offering a flexible approach to optimize returns and manage risk.

Optimizing returns: Actively seeking growth opportunities, the scheme focuses on smart investment decisions aligned with its dynamic allocation approach.

Risk management: Keeping an eye on potential risks, the fund seeks to limit the impact of market volatility on the capital invested.

Navigate market volatility: The fund's strategy is designed to navigate market ups and downs, providing relative stability, and minimizing the impact of sudden market movements on your investment.

Adapting to change: In the ever-evolving world of investments, the fund is equipped to adapt to change, trying to ensure that your portfolio remains relatively resilient and responsive to market dynamics.

Long-term perspective: Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund can be a preferred choice for investors with a long-term horizon. The fund's strategy aligns with the goal of capitalizing on the potential of equities over an extended period, emphasizing the importance of sustained growth.

Who should consider this scheme?

This scheme is suitable for investors who:

Want dynamic asset allocation in their portfolio.

Seek diversification to manage risk effectively.

Prefer professional fund management to navigate the complexities of the market.

Desire potential capital appreciation over long term while mitigating downside risk.

Have a long-term investment horizon and value the benefits of sustained growth over time.

NFO details of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

NFO Period:

November 24, 2023 - December 8, 2023

Minimum Application Amount:

Lumpsum: Rs. 500 and in multiples of Re. 1.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP):

From Rs. 500 up to Rs. 1,000: minimum 60 instalments.

Above Rs. 1,000: minimum 6 instalments.

Plan:

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund – Direct Plan

Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund – Regular Plan

Benchmark Index

NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite debt 50:50 Index

Load Structure/Lock-In Period

Entry load – Not applicable

Exit load – 1% of applicable NAV if excess of 8% of units allotted redeemed/switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment.

Nil, if redeemed/switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.

The scheme will not levy exit load in case the timelines for rebalancing portfolio as stated in SEBI circular dated March 30, 2022, is not complied with.

In conclusion, Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund presents a solution to the challenge of emotional decision-making. Its innovative approach seeks to offer a competitive edge to investors. The fund's ability to navigate market volatility, adapt to change, and provide a long-term perspective further enhances its appeal. The NFO period of Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund is from 24th November to 8th December 2023. For more information, visit the website and empower yourself with informed investment decisions.

About Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India’s most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

