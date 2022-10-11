NFTs for a Good Cause

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the world by storm by giving people the means to own assets that are nearly indestructible by nature. This is possible because NFTs operate around the ownership of unique digital assets that are stored in a blockchain network, making it easier for owners to be fully in control. As if this wasn’t enough to attract people, the rich and famous have jumped on the train of NFTs, adding to the millions of dollars in circulation.

NFT and the Arts

NFTs are a good development for artists, art enthusiasts, and collectors as they are able to go about with their business without the hassle of shipping, storage, or even maintenance (in the case of artwork). In fact, NFTs are not limited to paintings or digital images alone; this transcends to music, videos, games, cards, and every possible form of art. Needless to say, NFTs keep the hands busy of creatives and enthusiasts with large sums of money to spare.

The Shift to Good Causes

More than just a source of entertainment, NFTs are slowly transitioning into an avenue to support social and other relevant causes. Through the selling or auctioning of NFTs, artists and celebrities alike are able to secure funds for movements and organizations that support significant causes.

UNICEF, for example, released a collection of 1,000 NFTs to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The proceeds of this effort will be used to provide internet connectivity to schools in 21 countries. Each patron will receive an NFT of a digital artwork that features data from the 280,000 benefiting schools.

Make-a-Wish International, an organization supporting cancer patients, has also ventured into providing its patrons with a more seamless way to donate through the use of NFTs. Each donor will get an NFT artwork drawn by kids in support of other kids undergoing chemotherapy.

However, organizations are not the only ones who are into the movement of using NFTs to raise funds for social good. Individuals themselves can set up their independent movements. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, for instance, was able to auction his first tweet on the site for $2.9 million dollars last March 2021. Proceeds of this auction were donated to an organization supporting the COVID response in Africa.

On the other hand, artist and a brain cancer survivor himself Jeremy Ryan is currently whitelisting his Super Gremlin Collection. Like all the previous collections of Jeremy, also known as NFT Demon, part of the proceeds from the Super Gremlin collection will be donated to non-government organizations supporting the treatment of cancer patients. A portion of the proceeds from the Super Gremlin collection will specifically be used to raise awareness during Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

An Inspiring Story

Jeremy Ryan’s story is truly inspiring. When he was diagnosed with brain cancer, he was told he had no chance of surviving. Not only did he beat his battle with cancer, but an unprecedented talent was born inside of him. Before his diagnosis, he had no artistic abilities and had never been interested in art, but due to neural changes in his brain, he found passion in creating digital art in the form of NFTs.

After just one month, he became the biggest NFT artist on the BNB chain and has sold thousands of art pieces across six different NFT collections. Jeremy is revolutionizing the industry by not only bringing attention-grabbing pieces to the table but also allowing its owners to network and give back to charitable causes.

