NIEM SHOWS REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

India, 21st October 2022: The extremely event passionate and very talented students of Asia’s best event college organized three world-class events on 24th September at Khar Pupils Hall in Mumbai and two splendid events on 10th October at Pune Corinthian Resorts and Club. It was the sheer sleek and spectacular execution, so easily done by the NIEM students, which proved that they did a seasoned event manager’s job. The guidance was provided by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Pradnya Chaitanya, Niti Bengali, Neel Parikh, Dhairya Savla, Dev Panchamia, Anirudh Pathak, Nageshwar Pathak, Anushka Bhatt, Kiran Jadhav, and Harsh Dangodra.

At Mumbai, the first event was a grand Dance contest, judged by the famous Mr. Longie Fernandes and Amit Solanki The winning teams were Team Virtous, followed by Exclamation Crew, and in third place was RTN. A special mention was for Form Dance Academy.

Famous actors Darshan Gurjar and Indraxi Kanjilal from JD Majethia’s Hats Off, Famous Event Manager Vikas Menon, and Prof. Shobana Vora judged the College Idol. The five male winners were Lalchand Khorwal, Kunal Singh, Dhiraj Thapa, Vishak Nair & Sagar Goddppa. The five female winners were Shravya Poojari, Priya Raj, Shana Prabhu, Priyanka Chavan & Shatagnee Chakraborty.

In the evening Mr. & Ms. University Mumbai finale was held, in which famous actor Pranav Missra and elite model Hufriya Bhivandiwalla Kelawala were judged. The male second runner-up was Rohit Pagare, the first runner-up was Shashank Shetty and the winner of Mr. University was Pranav Nair. In the women's section, the second and first runners-up were Vanshika Bacwani and Jayanti Das, and Ms. University was Grishma Karekar. Antra Gami bagged Ms. Ten. Mr. Robust was Rohit Ladvaiyl. The audience choice male went to Mohd Mustafa & female to Vini Chawla. Mr. Mohd Mustafa and Ms. Sidhika Iyer got a special prize.

At Pune, the judges for College Idol were Tejashree Adige, Bhavaish Bhatijaa, and Sajan Agarwal, and the elegant Mr. & Ms. University was judged by Pranav Mishra, Sham Mashalkar, Mrinalini Tyagi, Sandeep Dharma, and Terence Anthony.

The College Idol titles were bagged by Mr. Shree Dalvi and Ms. Sanika Mutekar followed by Mr. Rohan Waghmare & Ms. Chandani Tilkote with Mr. Vinit Tathe & Ms. Purva Vengurlekar in third place. In Mr. & Ms. University contest, the various sub-events winners were Mr. Digvijay Gaikwad as Mr. Robust and Ms. Upasana Shinde as Ms. Ten. Mr. Photogenic was Mr.Mayank Chaudhari; Ms. Photogenic was Ms.Vrushali Warkad. The Mr. Audience choice was Mr. Harsha Patil, and the Ms. Audience choice was Ms. Kumudini Patil, In the main contest, the second runners-up was Mr. Ishan Hasrani and the lady second runners-up was Ms. Vaishnavi Walsetwar. Mr. Chinmay Gaikwad and Ms. Romi Pandey were the first runners-up. Mr. University was Mr. Ashar Shaikh and Ms. University was Ms. Deepanshi Chhabra.

NIEM Pune also extended a vote of thanks to the alumni students Mr. Atul Wagh, Mr. Manish Rajpal, Mr. Nihal Saxena, Mr. Gokul Menon, Ms. Pinkle Mehta, Mr. Parth Salvi, Ms. Nalini Bodakhe, Ms. Anjali Parmar and Ms. Divya Chhabria and Mr. Anand Kamthe for their constant support.

Personalities from various fraternities attended the show like Mr. Raghav Roy Kapur of Live Wire– the Vice President of EEMA, Mr. Noor Basha Shaikh – Deputy General Manager Corinthian Resorts & Club, Mr. Dipen Shah– Director of Ashok Group of Companies, Mr. Darshan Somani – Director Bandhan Wedding, Mr. Pranay Gangwal – Director of Imparavel Events, Mr. Girish Agarwal – Director The Moments, Mrs. Shilpa Somani – Director of Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Mr. Yuvraj Shinde and Mr. Swapnil Shinde – Director of Dwarika Lights and Sound, Mrs. Priyanka Roy Kapur – Director of Livewire, Mr. Vinayak Raskar – Director of Miracle Events, Mr. Sanjay Jaju Director – Jaju Decorators, Mr. Abhineet Shah – Director Wedding Genie, Mr. Pravin Raka – Raka Décor & Events Mr. Balraj Singh Pasiya Director Balraj and Salman Productions, Mr. Rishabh Agarwal – Director Royal Reelz, Mrs. Nilisha Raygandhi – Director World of Movements, Mr. Prashant Salve – Operation Heads Phoenix Marketcity and many more.

We are grateful for grooming by Sandeep Dharma; dance choreography by Trinity School; communication by Mr. Bhavaish Bhatijaa; hair styling and makeup by Lee’s Beauty Centre & Spa; Jewelry and Crown Partner Jurich; Event Photography and Filming by Royal Reelz. NIEM is grateful to our main sponsors: Corinthians Resort & Club, Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Imparavel Events, Dwarika Lights & sound, and Balraj & Salman Productions.

Both the shows were hosted by Hugo D’souza and students of Mumbai and Pune NIEM gave spectacular performances.

Kickstart your events career with NIEM - https://www.niemindia.com/index.html

