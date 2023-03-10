NIEM’s Event Manager of the Year Awards for top city colleges

India, 10 March 2023: Asia’s best event institute celebrated the 20th EMY awards at Mumbai Mayor’s hall on 3rd February. These celebrated awards honour the organizing abilities of the college students. Famous Producer, Director, and Actor Sajid Khan gave away the awards. The Pune EMY was at Nehru Hall on 2nd March. The Chief Guest was famous Marathi actor Saurabh Gokhale. There was a spectacular dance contest called Grooves and Moves judged by Aradhana Sharma and Piyush Malhotra.

The Mumbai winners are: Ojasvee Singhal and Om Bhanushali from Mithibai, Rajeshwari Ghorpade and Ronit Jagwani from Usha Pravin Gandhi, Vivek Khandare and Anuja Chavan from Lala, Neha Laud and Advait Rajadhyaksha from Podar, Junaid Qureshi and Dhruvi Parasana from Thakur, Yash Jain and Sourin Bhatu from M.K. Sanghvi, Shruti Ruke and Khushi Badetia from MMK, Priyanka Kumari and Zarin Shroff from Maniben Nanavati, Jimit Shah, Manav Udani, Manav Desai, Shubh Patel, Jash Jain, Shubh Rawal and Kalpesh Fule from Nagindas Khandwala, Ritika Ranjan and Tannujh Ghosh from K.J Somaiya, Umang Khandelwal, Kanisha Kapadia, Jash Pattni and Aryan Patel from Narsee Monjee, Chaitralee Shinde, Chinmay Gawas, Shreyas Shinde and Raj Gorule from Dahanukar, Shubhankar Dekhane and Shamika Vengurlekar from Vaze, Abhishek Avhad and Saachi Raut from Sydenham, Krutika Chopdekar and Swaraj Sawle from Bhavans, Lakshit Jani and Dhvanil Shah from L.S. Raheja, Kartik Kadam from Ruia, Harsh Mandhane and Sahil Ahmad from Mulund, Amaan Gubitra, Mudit Makhija and Rupesh Acharya from H R, Nishchay Sharma and Dipen Shah from Viva.

In the super EMY category Nagindas Khandwala were second runner up, Dahanukar took second place and winners were M.K. Sanghvi

The Pune EMY awardees were Shreyas Menge, Siddhesh Gunjal, Ajinkya Karale, Anurag Ulhare, Faraz Ansari, Gaurikumar Shinde, Aayushi Dighe, Aryan Jangid, Shreya Dhurde from D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Awais Siddiqui, Rakshita Martur, Mohammed Faizan Shaikh, Govind Gupta, Sakshi Sonavane, Saail Adhikari, Shravani Bhondave from Foresight College of Commerce, Bhushan Kalbhor, Avesh Shaikh, Mahesh Ujagare, Rakesh Ingaleshwar, Shreyans Mutha, Nirmal Parmeshwar, Shivani Zarekar, Shruti Dewakate from Dr. Arvind B. Telang Senior College, Prashant Mahajan, Bhairavi Joshi, Shraddha Jagtap, Om Bhat, Nitisha Shinde from ATSS’s College of Business Studies and Computer Application, Omkar Belhekar, Sheetal Singh, Vaidehi Joshi, Omkar Kamble from Prof. Ramkrishna More College, Siddhi Khare, Rishita Arudkar, Neeraja Doshi from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Aniruddha Navandar, Kshitija Pawar from Marathwada Mitra Manadal’s College of Commerce, Rutuja Uttekar, Siddhesh Neve from Modern College, Abhishek Mote, Atharva Warokar from Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology, Usaid Momin, Vinayak Bhalekar, Rushab Lunawat, Yasika Jain, Ekta Agarwal, Kiran Gurun from Pratibha College of Commerce and Computer Studies, Rupam More from MES’ Garware College of Commerce, Manish Kumar, Akshata Jawale, Prerana Koli, Thomas Bansod from JSPM’s Jayawant Institute of Management Studies, Tanvi Raut, Yasin Saiyad, Lavish Magwani, Amanbir Sandhu, Samihan Kulkarni, Priyanshi Raghuwanshi, Abhinav Kumar, Abrar Kalburgi, Sneha Rajuri, Pragati Landge, Richa Papten, Netra Karale, Haseeb Bhat, Riddhi Rathod from MIT World Peace University.

Super Event Manager of the Year Awards the Winner was:

Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce: Mohak Tiwari, Prithvi GH

First Runner Up - MIT World Peace University - Ankeet Goyal, Baljeet Kumar and Marathwada Mitra Manadal’s College of Commerce: Samruddhi Karnawat, Vanshita Sugandhi

Second Runner Up - D. Y. Patil College of Engineering: Abhir Padhye, Ayushi Nandeshwar and Prof. Ramkrishna More College: Prachi Rajput, Aadarsh Ghorpade

The dance contest was won by Aanand Broadway B. Boyzzzz, followed by H. H. Crew and second runners up A. S. Dance Crew.

The Pune EMY Awards was sponsored by Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Balraj and Salman Production, Imparavel Events, Dwarika Lights and Sound, Event Brigade, Inventive Rentals by Bandhan, Royal Reelz, CORWED Events and Sai LED Wall.

The show organized by NIEM students was well attended by Principals, faculty, parents and teachers at both venues. Both the show was hosted by Mr. Hugo D’Souza.

