Night Walker's Marketing Strategy Has Made the Energy Drink Popular in India

The market of Energy Drinks is booming in India because there's a huge demand among the youngsters. Amid this, Night Walker Energy Drink has proved to be a great option for everyone thanks to its amazing quality.

The brand boasts of high-quality drinks which have been made only from great quality ingredients and no artificial sugar has been added. It's also a 100% vegetarian and non-alcoholic beverage that is formulated using energy-inducing ingredients and vitamins. It does not contain any preservatives so you can consume it without worries.

The caffeinated drink 75mg/250ml has been approved by FSSAI and has been passed by the health department of Europe as well. It also comes with Halal certification.

Night Walker was launched in India in Aug last year and since then it has gone from strength to strength. The 3 pillars of Night Walker Energy Drink Pvt Ltd, Jamal Shaikh (CEO), Prem Jaiswal (Director), and Damandeep Singh (Director) have a great role to play in its success. All three of them came together as a team in 2021 and pledged to bring Night Walker Energy to India.

Prem Jaiswal has been involved in the event industry and his experience gave the brand a strong backing to make it visible in the Indian market. All marketing-related activities are under him. Damandeep Singh manages all the logistics and finance-related works and Jamal Shaikh's expertise is in managing all kinds of international works. He handles all the work starting from production till the goods reach the warehouse in India.

The products like Night Walker Black Edition and Night Walker Mojito Original have proved to be a rage in the market in no time. Now the brand is set to launch more products like energy drinks with watermelon and berries taste. The team is also planning to introduce high-quality juices in the market. And all this has been possible thanks to the amazing quality and strong strategy of the core team.

Talking about the marketing approach, some really interesting methods have been attempted by the brand which include sponsoring events, influencer marketing, digital marketing and road shows. In fact, the brand was Energy Drink Partner in Delhi Time Fashion Week 2021 and will be in 2022. It was also a beverage partner in the India Fashion Award in 2021 and an Energy Drink partner in Femina Miss India Awards Night. The brand has also partnered for the upcoming Femina Miss India grand finale.

The way the team has rocked both digital and physical marketing to reach the masses is just incredible. While the brand is already popular in Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, UP, Haryana, Gujrat, Kolkata and Uttarakhand, it will soon be launched in Goa, Karnataka and Hyderabad.

Website: www.nightwalker.asia

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.