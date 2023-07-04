NIMCET 2023 result: INPS Classes

The NIMCET entrance exam is conducted every year for interested graduates to be admitted into Masters in Computer Application (MCA) Programme in the participating NITs. Candidates qualifying for the NIMCET exam with a good rank will be allotted seats at various campuses of NITs based on their ranks.

Shreya Gupta

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are the institutions of national importance under the Ministry of Education. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal.

NIMCET Exam Pattern

NIMCET assesses a candidate on theirmathematical skills, computer awareness, general English, and logical reasoning and ability. It is a two-hour exam.

Rishabh Dwivedi

The NIMCET test was conducted with a single paper containing 120 multiple choice questions covering the following subjects.

INPS classes proved again that it is the best coaching for preparation for NIMCET and other MCA Entrance as well.

Debangshu Mukherjee

Congratulations from the institute on passing the NIMCET-2023

-Shreya Gupta AIR-25

- Rishabh Dwivedi AIR-71

- Debangshu Mukherjee AIR-92

- Ajeet Singh AIR-127

- Abhinav Awasthi AIR-164

- Harshit Pal AIR-165 etc.

Address- Pratap Bhavan, Behind Leela Cinema, Hazratganj, Lucknow

Contact Number - 9838162263/ 9953737836

Email: info@inpsclasses.com

Website: www.inpsclasses.com

WhatsApp ‘Hi’ at 9076900830 and get free study Material.

(Disclaimer: The person / organization concerned is solely responsible for the veracity of the claims made in this article)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.