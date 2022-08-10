Ningen celebrates 1 lakh customers with 25% MoM growth

India, 10th August 2022: Ningen, one of the fastest-growing cosmeceutical,personal care and consumer wellness brands has witnessed a tremendous growth in the customer base in the last one year by adding one lakh customers in its journey. The brand has witnessed a substantial 25% growth with each passing month.

At present, Ningen is actively growing its customer base across 10 states with approximately 262 in-shop presence. Ningen’s product portfolio includes 88 products. In near future, the brand’s next target is to add more than 2 lakh customers to the Ningen family in the next 6 months. Additionally, Ningen is all set to open 5000 Beauty outlets in India in the next 3 months.

Expressing her delight on the milestone, Dr. Neha S. Arora, Director at Arbro Pharmaceuticals and spokesperson, Ningen, said, “Ningen products are inspired by the secret ingredients of the Japanese beauty industry. Our products are competitively priced and offer immensely positive benefits, evident from the widespread success and popularity we have earned in several of our markets, such as Kolkata, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. Our vision is to bring this range of scientifically developed and dermatological tested products, which had been reserved only for niche luxury brands, to everyone at an affordable price.”

Dr. Saurabh Arora, Executive Director of Arbro Pharmaceuticals shared, “ We are elated to reach a milestone and looking forward to a giant leap. The inspiration behind Ningen is our holistic approach to outright beauty. We want to reach every nook and corner of the country. Our products have been formulated with the healing properties of nature’s finest ingredients with the fusion of modern science. We have developed effective and authentic cosmetics products free from harsh chemicals, clinically proven and friendly to the environment too.”

To celebrate the occasion, Ningen has initiated the ‘Ningen Giveaway’ worth Rs. 1 Lac where 100 lucky winners can win Dyson AirWrap, B&D Dryers and Ningen goodie boxes. Consumers can participate in the giveaway on Ningen’s Instagram page.

Ningen offers a vast range of products containing flower, fruit, and plant extracts. A complementary product range of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals has been developed to assure consumers that its products are paraben and cruelty-free. The products are all dermatologically tested and evaluated with the analytical and clinical parameters to ensure the safety and efficacy of the products. From bathing bars and lotions to oil, shampoos, serums, and more, Ningen ensures its products are as effective as they are cost-efficient, to cater to the Indian consumer market.

Embracing the ancient Japanese standards for health & beauty, Ningen’s products incorporate the incredible healing and rejuvenating properties of flora like Chamomile, Petunia, Arnica, Gardenia, and more, making them a Flower Expert. Ningen’s product range is priced from INR 99 to INR 600, including 88 SKUs and product categories like Shampoo, conditioner, cream, lotion, bathing bar, hair serum, bleach and much more.

The blueprint of the brand is inspired by the Japanese phrase (Kacho Fugetsu), which translates to “The beauties of nature”, and Ningen ensures that each and every element in its products is carefully chosen for their specific properties, taking a holistic approach to beauty – from inside and out. In addition to face, hair, and body products, Ningen also offers specialized nutraceutical capsules such as fish oil, almond oil, flaxseed oil, and more. Also, any order placed via the website (www.ningen.com) exceeding a value of INR 599 enjoys free shipping all over the country. Now the brand is also available on Nyka, Amazon,Flipkart, FirstCry, Purple, Myntra, and PharmEasy etc.

The genesis of Ningen is under the aegis of Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. in the leadership of the current Chairman Mr. Vijay Kumar Arora, Managing Director Dr. Saurabh Arora and Dr. Neha S. Arora, Director at Arbro Pharmaceuticals and Spokesperson, Ningen. Arbro Pharmaceuticals Private Limited is a tested & trusted name in the Indian pharmaceutical industry having more than 37 years of experience in manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical formulations. Dedicated to providing the best quality products in pharmaceutical, biotechnology & healthcare Industry.

Contact us on - care@ningen.com or +91 -11-45854585

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.