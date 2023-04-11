Nino Burgers' Marketing Strategist Creates a Wild Video

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Nino Burgers became the first burger company to safely attempt a bungee jump while consuming the burger upside down. Their marketing strategist Ishaan Vora said that “Nino Burgers stands for gourmet burgers made for people who love thrill & adventure," this mind-numbing activity (pun intended) will help people understand the thrill element when it comes to ordering a Nino Burger.

Backed by Y Combinator, Nino Foods is a fast-growing cloud kitchen company with outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune & Ahmedabad. Founded by Nishant Jhaveri & Pranav Mehra, this new-aged company has Nino Burgers, Francesco’s Pizzeria, Kudo, Macho Momo, Hot Wings & Flash Pizza under their kitty.About Nino Foods

