Nino Burgers' Marketing Strategist Creates a Wild Video

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Nino Burgers became the first burger company to safely attempt a bungee jump while consuming the burger upside down. Their marketing strategist Ishaan Vora said that “Nino Burgers stands for gourmet burgers made for people who love thrill & adventure," this mind-numbing activity (pun intended) will help people understand the thrill element when it comes to ordering a Nino Burger.

Backed by Y Combinator, Nino Foods is a fast-growing cloud kitchen company with outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune & Ahmedabad. Founded by Nishant Jhaveri & Pranav Mehra, this new-aged company has Nino Burgers, Francesco’s Pizzeria, Kudo, Macho Momo, Hot Wings & Flash Pizza under their kitty.



About Nino Foods



Nino Foods is looking for active food service restaurants to join their partner model details for the same can be found below.



For more information, please visit

https://ninopartner.com/

https://www.ycombinator.com/companies/nino-foods

https://in.linkedin.com/company/ninofoods



To order now:-

https://eatnino.com/pages/francesco-s-pizzeria

https://eatnino.com/pages/nino-burger

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.