Nino Burgers' Marketing Strategist Creates a Wild Video

Published on Apr 11, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Nino Foods is a fast-growing cloud kitchen company with outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune & Ahmedabad

Nino Burgers became the first burger company to safely attempt a bungee jump while consuming the burger upside down. Their marketing strategist Ishaan Vora said that “Nino Burgers stands for gourmet burgers made for people who love thrill & adventure," this mind-numbing activity (pun intended) will help people understand the thrill element when it comes to ordering a Nino Burger.

Backed by Y Combinator, Nino Foods is a fast-growing cloud kitchen company with outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune & Ahmedabad. Founded by Nishant Jhaveri & Pranav Mehra, this new-aged company has Nino Burgers, Francesco’s Pizzeria, Kudo, Macho Momo, Hot Wings & Flash Pizza under their kitty.

Nino Foods is looking for active food service restaurants to join their partner model details for the same can be found below.

https://ninopartner.com/
https://www.ycombinator.com/companies/nino-foods
https://in.linkedin.com/company/ninofoods

https://eatnino.com/pages/francesco-s-pizzeria
https://eatnino.com/pages/nino-burger

