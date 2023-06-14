NIRF 2023: Parul University in Top 50 for Innovation, Top 200 Nationwide, and 53rd in Pharmacy

India, 14th June 2023: The National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, established by the Ministry of Education, recently announced its national rankings for universities. Parul University was recognized for its academic excellence, pharmaceutical education, and innovation, ranking among the top universities in the country. These highly anticipated rankings evaluate universities based on their academic policies and practices. Parul University was the only private university in Gujarat to rank among the top 50 for innovation achievements and was also among the top 200 universities in India. Its Faculty of Pharmacy ranked 53rd among all pharmacy colleges nationwide and was one of only four private institutes from Gujarat to be recognized.

“The NIRF rankings validate Parul University’s innovative policies and academic initiatives. Our ranking among the top universities in the country reaffirms our commitment to providing quality education. Our recent NAAC A++ accreditation and this new ranking will further motivate our teachers and students,” says Dr. Geetika Patel, Vice President, Parul University

The National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) evaluates universities based on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity. Parul University ranked among the top 200 universities in the country and was one of only 10 universities in Gujarat and 7 private universities in the state to make the list. The university has a history of excellence in education, including a NAAC A++ accreditation, and its recent NIRF ranking is another milestone in its efforts to foster quality. Its Faculty of Pharmacy also made significant progress, rising from 83rd in 2022 to 53rd in 2023, reflecting the university’s commitment to excellence in pharmaceutical research and development.

Parul University has made significant progress in innovation and entrepreneurship, ranking among the top 50 universities in India for its efforts, initiatives, and policies. It was the only private university in Gujarat to make the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) list of universities with the best innovations. The university regularly receives entrepreneurship grants from prominent organizations, and its students have launched innovative startups that provide key solutions in the business sector.

