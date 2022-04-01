Nirma University's dynamic academic programs to kickstart the legal career

India, 1st April 2022: Institute of Law, Nirma University, one of the leading institutes offering legal education, focuses on dynamic undergraduate, postgraduate, executive diploma, and doctoral academic programmes to help individuals embark and strengthen their legal careers. A constituent Institution of Nirma University, accredited with NAAC 'A' grade; Institute of Law offers outcome-based learning backed by a robust academic delivery system and Interaction with renowned lawyers, judges, law teachers, and scholars.

Institute of Law, Nirma University has innovated its curriculum to stay abreast with the changing times. Along with establishing the Legal Incubation Centre, specially designed clinical courses with a practical approach, availability of foreign language courses of international importance, the institute has enhanced practical and experiential learning courses for students. Further, the institute emphasizes academic orientation in tandem with internship training programs that carry credits each semester.

Students at the institute can also avail of mentorship services and partake in the Legal Aid Clinic for societal outreach and clinical training. They are also encouraged to participate in seminars, moot courts, etc, at the National and International levels. Driven by a robust academic delivery system and streamlined assessment mechanisms, students at the Institute of Law, Nirma University benefit from active learning through ICT-based technologies.

The undergraduate programmes at the Institute of Law feature two streams - B.A., LL.B (Hons), B.Com., LL.B (Hons) - a five-year integrated law programme that is spread over ten semesters and approved by the Bar Council of India. Both the programmes ensure professional preparation wherein students can integrate theory, doctrine, and practice and develop a quest for research and inquiry. In addition, both the programmes have a set of elective courses spanning Law and Public Policy, Corporate Governance, International taxation, Human Rights/ International Humanitarian Law, Goods and Service Tax, among others.

The admission to B.A., LL.B (Hons), and B.Com., LL.B (Hons) shall be based on the inter se All India CLAT Rank 2022. Aspirants can register online by visiting the official website.

Dr. Madhuri Parikh, Director and Dean, Faculty of Law, Institute of Law, Nirma University said, “It is our mission to provide holistic development of students in the journey towards academic excellence in legal systems. To achieve our means, we have leveraged new-age technologies to offer cutting edge learning opportunities to our students and nurture effective and socially responsible individuals.”

The institute has student exchange and research collaboration with prominent institutions such as Coventry University, PennState Dickinson Law, Strathmore University, University of Johannesburg, among others, to offer world-class education and global immersion opportunities.

Institute of Law, Nirma University has been at the forefront of legal education by embodying the principles of justice education, excellence, and professionalism. The institute has imparted quality legal education and produced new generation lawyers, leaders, and policymakers.

To know more, please visit: https://law.nirmauni.ac.in/

