Nirvana is the best Weekend Homes Developer

Nirvana Realty is the most trusted weekend homes developer with breathtaking luxury properties in Maharashtra. Today, Nirvana Realty is the largest weekend homes developer, with a 15-year legacy. The company has completed 7 successful projects within a short span of time and has been winning awards consistently year after year. It was named Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes by Hindustan Times Titans of Mumbai Real Estate. There are six reasons why Nirvana Realty has carved out a leading position for itself in the weekend homes sector:

1. Easy accessibility

What attracts buyers in the weekend homes segment are primarily a serene location with good weather, good infrastructure and potential for rental income. All of the Nirvana properties are located in strategic locations near Mumbai such as Khopoli, Wada, Dahanu and Malshej Ghat with highway connectivity and riverside Vistas. Over the years, these locations have emerged as promising incessant tourist destinations, resulting in high assured rentals and property appreciation.

2. Unique themed architecture

Nirvana Realty has delivered many firsts in the Weekend Homes industry and all of their projects are unique themed based such as Bollywood inspired architecture at Nirvana Wollywood, Wada which sets you in a world of dreams - a film city where you're the Shahenshah! Whereas Nirvana City of Music at Khopoli, offers musical landscaped gardens interspersed with serene riverside vistas. This musical city is well known for its Asia's Largest Guitar Shape swimming pool with underwater speakers - an experience you'll get nowhere else! Besides these boutique destinations, Viroha project by Nirvana at Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway sets you in a Vegas lifestyle, based on casino theme with its ready Bellagio clubhouse, indoor jacuzzi and preview theatre.

3. Ready-to-use amenities

Weekend homes are bought with the sole intent of leisure and relaxation. Located at short distances from their city homes, good connectivity, developed infrastructure, serene surroundings and modern amenities are the features people look for in their weekend homes. Nirvana Realty offers glamourous riverside weekend homes, featuring exceptional designs with Ready Amenities such as Swimming pools, Ready Clubhouse, 24X7 Restaurants, FIT GYM, Preview Theatre, landscaped gardens, riverside vistas and much more.

4. Riverside properties

The ideology with which Nirvana Realty has delivered the most awarded weekend homes is to provide a home where you reconnect with nature. All of the Nirvana properties are built around perennial rivers which makes the surroundings naturally verdant all year round. Spread over a large expanse of refreshing greenery on the banks of rivers, Nirvana properties provide a holistic lifestyle amidst nature.

5. Returns on investment

Nirvana Weekend homes are designed in a manner that with the basic luxury factors vested, buyers also enjoy high returns on their investment. Nirvana properties, being located at strategic locations with year round tourism attracts potential rental income. Besides being the hassle-free getaways, Nirvana weekend homes serve as a residential property providing a peaceful post-retirement life and when these properties are not in use, buyers can rent it out to Nirvana or to Air bnb for additional source of income. Additionally, with infrastructure developments comes the benefit of Highest Property Appreciation. Along with the high returns on investment, Nirvana properties also ensures easy resale for the buyers having clear title and rera registration.

6. Free maintenance

The concept of Weekend Homes is derived from the idea of having a quality time at a place where you can be yourself without any disturbance. But with the luxury of owning a weekend home comes the pain point of maintaining it. Being a gated community Nirvana ensures the safety measures of the properties. Besides, Nirvana Realty has their Inhouse Facility Management team that works 24X7 on hygiene and sanitation. Thus the customers don't really have to worry about the maintenance of their Nirvana Weekend Homes.