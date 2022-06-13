Nistha Tripathi, Launches a New Book Unstartup Based on Unacademy

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Nistha Tripathi, a bestselling start-up author, releases her new book titled ‘Unstartup’. Filled with exciting and relatable anecdotes, Unstartup tells the story of how three 20-something founders went on to start a business with no monetization model to a company that is now generating 750 crores in annual revenues.



Having previously covered the Unacademy story as a chapter in her last book No Shortcuts, Nistha has observed the growth of the company from close quarters. She was given unprecedented access to write this book which makes the book a one-of-a-kind insider commentary on the edtech giant. Nistha conducted 50+ exclusive interviews with Unacademy founders, executives, board members and employees in addition to educators and ex-employees. Her research reveals the key ingredients that are positioning the company to grow at an exponential pace.



Speaking on the launch, Nistha Tripathi, Author of Unstartup says, “10,000 entrepreneurs must have taken extreme amount of risk when 100 unicorns were born in India. If we wish to see 10x more growth and unicorns, we need to inspire lacs of entrepreneurs and we need more and better startup books. I believe Unstartup will show the pathway to many more startup founders in achieving their goals and help India become the largest startup ecosystem in the world.”



The book Unstartup is published by Rupa Publication and is available on sale on Amazon India and Nisthatripathi.com at INR 395 only.



Nistha is an active career coach (certified with NeuroLeadership Institute, USA), acclaimed author, and prolific speaker. She has given talks at leading startup events and college start-up fests. A bestselling start-up author, her last book No Shortcuts featured stories of 15 successful Indian entrepreneurs because she was tired of turning to Silicon Valley books for advice on building start-ups in India. With 120,000 plus followers and more than 16 million views on her content across Quora, LinkedIn, and Instagram, Nistha actively writes on entrepreneurship, career advice, and pursuing one’s passion. Her articles have appeared on Entrepreneur, Time, DailyO, DNA, The Tribune, and other leading media outlets.



Apart from running Scholar Strategy, she conducts aspirational talks for students and writing workshops for bloggers.

“Very few founders have the gumption to convert a passion project on YouTube into a formidable business. Nistha has been able to bring out the essence of what makes Unacademy an excellent case study for new-age Internet startups. Must read.”

—Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED



“I have had the opportunity to observe the Unacademy founders closely for many years. They exemplify how to consistently evolve, think big, question the norm and work to raise the bar personally and professionally. I recommend this book to everyone who does not conform to societal frameworks and boundaries, and wants to create a unique journey and in the process create a once in a lifetime story.”

—Shradha Sharma, Founder, CEO and chief editor of YourStory



"At a time when our country’s education sector is struggling to resurge from the shambles of the pandemic, innovative edtech start-ups like Unacademy are reimagining and diversifying the way learning is perceived by millions. Unacademy exemplifies how harnessing the power of digital tools and tech innovation can transform an entire sector, culminating into larger societal education and economic progress. Having seen how the founders have built the company with grit and determination, I can say this book is a much-needed read for any budding entrepreneur."

—Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay



