Nitin Ahlawat: Youngest President of Delhi Bar Association of Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi, September 23: The Delhi Bar Association (DBA) has got a new team of office-bearers, with Nitin Ahlawat and Girish Kaushik being declared elected president and vice-president, respectively. The results of elections to the Delhi Bar Association were declared last week.

The other office bearers of the prestigious association are Manish Sharma -senior vice-president. Atul Sharma -secretary; Dharmendra Basoya -additional secretary; Shweta Rani -Joint Secretary; and Sahil Puri -treasurer. Pardeep Nagar and Amarjeet Singh were elected member executives, and Sachin Sharma and Pujya Singh were elected members. Renu Malik was elected a lady member.

The elections for the DBA were held on 15th September. While there were altogether seven candidates in the fray for the post of president, Advocate Nitin Ahlawat, who has been serving the bar since 2000, took the lead.

Thanking his supporters for being elected as the new President of the Delhi Bar Association, Nitin Ahlawat said, "agenda with which we entered the fray, we have stood by the promises we made to the voters and will fulfil it.

Starting as an executive member in 2000, Nitin proved to be a seasoned advocate throughout his practice. He was twice elected as additional secretary and has even served as honorary secretary during the year 2012-2014. He earned the reputation of a clean administrator by introducing remarkable improvements in facilities and the financial health of the bar.

Ahlawat has also been a member of the Bar Council of Delhi (An apex policy-making body for lawyers in Delhi) since 2009. He also held the post of honorary secretary and executive chairman during his tenure. His respectful behaviour, honesty, and sincerity won him the trust of the older as well as, the younger generation.

Before the elections, Nitin set out clear agendas to be fulfilled as president of DBA, which include a neat and clean bar, lawyer's welfare, fully wi-fi enabled court complex and chambers, clean toilets maintained by professional agencies, and better seating arrangements in common as well as consultation rooms.

Smooth parking facilities for lawyers and immediate action against unauthorized parking are also on his priority list keeping in view the issue of traffic jams outside the Tis Hazari court complex.

The agenda set out by him connected with the voters, and he won the elections hands-down.

